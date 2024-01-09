Breaking barriers: Who is Gabriel Attal, France's youngest and first openly gay Prime Minister?

French President Emmanuel Macron has chosen Gabriel Attal, the 34-year-old Education Minister, as his new prime minister in a strategic move aimed at rejuvenating his second term and enhancing his centrist party's prospects in the upcoming European Parliament elections.

In a historic move, French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday appointed Gabriel Attal, a 34-year-old education minister, as the country's new prime minister. Attal's appointment signifies a fresh start for Macron's second term, aiming to revitalize his centrist party's prospects in the upcoming European Parliament elections. Notably, Attal becomes not only France's youngest prime minister but also the first openly gay individual to hold this prestigious position. This shift comes as Macron seeks to move beyond the challenges of unpopular reforms and enhance his party's standing in the eyes of the electorate.

Following Attal's appointment, Macron took to X and said, "Dear Gabriel Attal, , I know I can count on your energy and your commitment to implement the rearmament and regeneration project that I announced. In fidelity to the spirit of 2017: surpassing and audacity. In the service of the Nation and the French."

Political background

Gabriel Attal, a close ally of Macron, gained prominence as the government spokesman during the Covid-19 pandemic. His effective communication skills and adept handling of public affairs have contributed to his popularity.

Attal's political career began when he was elected to the French National Assembly in June 2017, representing the Hauts-de-Seine's 10th constituency. At the age of 29, he set a record as the youngest member of a government under the Fifth Republic, breaking the previous record held by François Baroin in 1995.

Key ministerial roles

Attal's rapid ascent in politics continued with his appointment as junior minister to the Minister of National Education and Youth, Jean-Michel Blanquer, on October 16, 2018. Notably, he served as the government spokesperson under Prime Minister Jean Castex from 2020 to 2022.

In May 2022, Attal assumed the role of Minister of Public Action and Accounts in the government of Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne. His diverse experience in key ministerial positions has showcased his versatility and competence in managing various aspects of governance.

Ban on Islamic headdress

During his tenure as Minister of National Education and Youth in the 2023 French government reshuffle, Attal made headlines by announcing the ban on the Islamic headdress in French schools.

This decision sparked debates across the nation, reflecting the challenges and complexities of balancing cultural and religious practices with the principles of secularism in the French education system.

Speculations on future leadership

With Attal's remarkable achievements and growing influence, media speculation has arisen regarding his potential candidacy in the 2027 French presidential election. As Macron's close ally and a dynamic figure in French politics, Attal's trajectory suggests that he could play a significant role in the country's political landscape in the years to come.

Gabriel Attal's appointment as France's youngest prime minister and the first openly gay individual to hold the position marks a historic moment in the country's political history. As he steps into this crucial role, Attal brings with him a wealth of experience and a reputation as one of France's most popular politicians. The challenges he faces in steering the nation through domestic reforms and international relations will undoubtedly shape his legacy and contribute to the evolving narrative of French politics.