Bangladesh arrests Chinmoy Das' assistant, another ISKCON devotee without warrant amid row

Bangladesh Police has reportedly arrested the assistant of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Brahmachari and devotee Ranganath Das without warrant just as they were delivering prasad to Das.

BREAKING: Bangladesh arrests Chinmoy Das' assistant, another ISKCON devotee without warrant amid row shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 29, 2024, 5:19 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 29, 2024, 6:06 PM IST

Bangladesh Police has reportedly arrested the assistant of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Brahmachari and a devotee of ISKCON without warrant just as they were delivering prasad to Das. Those arrested have been identified as Adipurush Shyamdas (Adinath Prabhu), assistant of Chinmoy Das and devotee Ranganath Das. Their arrest comes on the heels of Chinmoy's arrest earlier this week on sedition charges.

Also read: After Chinmoy Krishna Das' arrest, now Bangladesh freezes bank accounts of 17 ISKCON members

Notably, Bangladesh authorities have also ordered a 30-day freeze on the bank accounts of 17 individuals linked to ISKCON, including Chinmoy Krishna Das.

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) issued directives to banks and financial institutions on Thursday, suspending all transactions involving these accounts for a month. The financial watchdog, part of the central Bangladesh Bank, also instructed the institutions to provide detailed information, including updated transaction statements and details of businesses owned by the 17 individuals, within the next three working days.

India expresses concern over Hindus' safety in Bangladesh

India on Friday said the interim government in Bangladesh must live up to its responsibility of protecting all minorities as it expressed serious concern over the "surge" of extremist rhetoric and increasing incidents of violence in the neighbouring country.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India has consistently and strongly raised with the Bangladeshi government the threats and "targeted attacks" on Hindus and other minorities.

"Our position on the matter is clear -- the interim government must live up to its responsibility of protecting all minorities," he said.

"We are concerned at the surge of extremist rhetoric, increasing incidents of violence and provocation. These developments cannot be dismissed only as media exaggeration," he said.

"We once again call upon Bangladesh to take all steps for the protection of minorities," he added.

On the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das by Bangladeshi authorities, Jaiswal said India has noted that the legal process in the case is underway.

"As far as cases against individuals are concerned, we have noted that legal processes are underway," he said.

"We expect that these processes will deal with the case in a just, fair and transparent manner, ensuring full respect for the legal rights of all concerned," he added.

