At least 10 people dead, 30 injured after pickup truck rams crowd in New Orleans, followed by gunfire (WATCH)

At least 10 people are feared dead after a car ploughed into a crowd of Louisiana New Year Eve's revellers. Witnesses said on social media and local reporters say that a pick-up truck had smashed into partygoers in Bourbon Street, New Orleans, at around 3.15 am today.

“The 8th District is currently working a mass casualty incident involving a vehicle that drove into a large crowd on Canal and Bourbon Street. There are 30 injured patients that have been transported by NOEMS (New Orleans Emergency Medical Services) and 10 fatalities. Public safety partners are responding on scene. Updates will follow as they are received,” according to the city’s official disaster preparedness agency, NOLA Ready.

Dozens of police and ambulances were later rushed to the scene to assist those injured. Witnesses have reported that the driver began shooting at people after crashing into the crowd.

According to the Mirror US, a New Orleans Police Department spokesperson told CBS News, "Initial reports show a car may have plowed into a group of people. Injuries are unknown but there are reported fatalities."

The Bourbon Street is famous for its bars and restaurants, where people had gathered in massive numbers to mark the start of the New Year.

The New Orleans Police Department is yet to issue a formal statement about the incident.

