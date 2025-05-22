US President Donald Trump, during a meeting at the White House confronted South African President Cyril Ramaphosa with unsubstantiated claims that white South Africans--particularly Afrikaner farmers--are being systematically murdered.

US President Donald Trump, during a meeting at the White House on Wednesday (local time), confronted South African President Cyril Ramaphosa with unsubstantiated claims that white South Africans--particularly Afrikaner farmers--are being systematically murdered, as reported by The Hill.

According to The Hill, Trump's administration has recently allowed Afrikaner farmers expedited access to refugee status and US citizenship, despite limited evidence supporting claims of targeted violence. This policy shift contrasts with the administration's generally strict stance on immigration.

Ramaphosa, a former anti-apartheid activist and freedom fighter, had responded to the claims diplomatically, countering Trump's assertions.

As per The Hill, at the meeting, Trump played a nearly four-minute video, reportedly shared by Afrikaner advocacy groups, which included inflammatory clips of Julius Malema, leader of South Africa's Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party and cited him as a major threat and suggested Ramaphosa should have him arrested for inciting violence.

However, Malema was expelled from the African National Congress years ago.

Trump claimed that white farmers are having their land seized and are being killed, presenting news clippings he said proved escalating violence.

He also referred to a memorial of white crosses in South Africa--known as the Witkruis Monument--as a mass burial site for murdered white farmers, though the site is symbolic and commemorates victims of farm attacks regardless of race.

"It's more than just a little movement -- it's a pretty big movement in South Africa," Trump said of Malema's Economic Freedom Fighters as quoted by The Hill.

"Their land is being confiscated and, in many cases, they're being killed," Trump added.

Ramaphosa refuted the genocide narrative, noting that Malema leads a small opposition party and is allowed to express his views under South Africa's constitution. He emphasised that while crime is a problem in the country, it does not disproportionately affect white farmers.

"Our government policy is completely, completely against what you were saying, even in the Parliament," the South African President said as quoted by The Hill. "They're a small minority party which is allowed to exist, in terms of our constitution."

As per The Hill, Afrikaners--descendants of Dutch settlers--make up under 7 per cent of South Africa's population but ruled the country during apartheid until 1994. Ramaphosa, who served under Nelson Mandela, became president in 2018 after a career in business and labour leadership.

South Africa's Parliament recently passed legislation to address historical injustices from apartheid, including land inequality. Though no land has been seized under the law, critics such as Elon Musk, who was present at the meeting, have used the reform to claim white South Africans are under threat. Musk has also said his company, Starlink, cannot operate in South Africa due to Black Economic Empowerment laws, as reported by The Hill.

As per The Hill, no international body has recognised the situation in South Africa as genocide. The country's 2024 crime statistics show 6,032 murders, with only 44 occurring on farms and just one involving a farmer. The data does not specify victims' race.

