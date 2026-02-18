India achieved a Guinness World Record for its AI responsibility campaign, receiving 250,946 pledges within 24 hours. The milestone, announced by Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, far surpassed the initial target of 5,000 participants.

India has officially achieved a Guinness World Record for the most pledges received for an artificial intelligence (AI) responsibility campaign within 24 hours. Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the milestone on Wednesday at the India AI Impact Summit 2026. The campaign, which ran from February 16 to 17, recorded 250,946 valid pledges. This figure significantly exceeded the initial government target of 5,000 participants.

The initiative was conducted under the IndiaAI Mission in partnership with Intel India. The nationwide drive used a dedicated digital portal to mobilise citizens. Participants engaged with scenario-based questions focusing on data privacy, accountability, and the prevention of misinformation. Those who completed the pledge received a digital badge and access to specialised AI learning pathways.

Fostering a Culture of Ethical AI

Minister Vaishnaw stated that the campaign aims to foster a culture of ethical technology use. He emphasised that the initiative is designed to ensure AI serves as a beneficial tool for all citizens. "It is his [Prime Minister Narendra Modi's] vision that inspired us to reach out to colleges, engage with faculty members, and encourage students to take this pledge to use AI as a tool for the good of society, as a technology that improves our lives, and to ensure it is used responsibly," Vaishnaw said.

Record Turnout Driven by Youth Participation

The Minister highlighted the role of the younger generation in the record-breaking turnout. More than 250,000 students participated in the 24-hour window. The government intends to use this momentum to integrate responsible AI practices into the national education and innovation framework.

Vaishnaw noted that the high volume of pledges reflects a growing awareness of digital ethics across the country. He described the achievement as a benchmark for how nations can lead in responsible technology adoption. "A special round of applause to the 250,000 students who have taken this pledge. This is truly a proud day for the country. This is the direction in which the nation must move -- towards a future where AI is embraced with responsibility," the Minister added.

Shaping Global Discourse on Responsible AI

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 serves as a platform for global leaders to discuss the future of technology. Officials stated that the record-setting campaign demonstrates India's commitment to shaping the global discourse on AI with a focus on public trust and transparency.

The Minister concluded by stating that the campaign marks a milestone in citizen-led digital responsibility. He noted that the response from the public confirms that the country is ready to adopt AI while remaining mindful of ethical standards. (ANI)