Afghanistan's Charge d'Affaires seeks to expand cooperation with India, focusing on modernising agriculture and infrastructure. He highlighted positive diplomatic trends and a need for Indian expertise in water management and agri-technology.

The Charge d'Affaires of the Embassy of Afghanistan in New Delhi, Mufti Noor Ahmad Noor, on Friday called for a significant expansion of bilateral cooperation with India, emphasising that Kabul is prioritising deeper economic and technical partnerships to modernise Afghanistan's infrastructure and agricultural sectors.

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In a recent statement, Noor highlighted that diplomatic relations between the two nations have been on a consistent upward trajectory, noting that the presence of the Afghan Embassy in New Delhi and active consulates in Mumbai and Hyderabad are facilitating growing trade and political engagement. "The relationship between Afghanistan and India is not something that has existed for just a few days. It did not begin yesterday or the day before. Rather, it is a deeply historic relationship. The cultures, customs, traditions, and values of both countries have many similarities. India and Afghanistan are very close to each other," he stated. "Since the establishment of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, the political relationship between Afghanistan and India has been moving in a positive direction. We have taken many positive steps. We have our embassy here, and our consulates in Mumbai and Hyderabad are actively working on various matters. Similarly, from around last October until now, four of our ministers have visited India. So these political relations are progressing day by day, which is a positive and encouraging development," he added.

Focus on Agricultural Modernisation

He further identified agriculture as a primary pillar for future collaboration, noting that the sector remains largely traditional and in need of Indian expertise. This push for modernisation aligns with the ongoing visit of a Taliban ministerial delegation to New Delhi, which has focused on expanding cooperation in livestock, agricultural technology, and trade. "India can greatly assist Afghanistan in developing its agricultural sector. Afghanistan is an upstream country with significant water resources, but much of this water is not being managed effectively. There is still a great deal of work to be done in areas such as water management and the modernisation of agriculture. We are making efforts in this direction, but we need the support of the Government of India and Indian businesses and traders," the envoy stated.

Addressing Infrastructure and Water Scarcity

Beyond agriculture, Noor pointed to severe infrastructure deficits, specifically citing a critical drinking water shortage in Kabul. He underscored that there is "considerable scope" for India to assist with water supply management and related infrastructure projects, framing this as a vital area for bilateral development assistance. "Afghanistan is also facing serious challenges related to drinking water. For example, Kabul has a major drinking water crisis. There is considerable scope for cooperation on water supply, water management, and related infrastructure projects. Most importantly--and our Minister will speak about this in greater detail--people want to travel to places where they find peace and tranquillity. We hope to create conditions where visitors can come to Afghanistan and experience that sense of peace and comfort," he stated.

Bilateral Ministerial Meeting on Agriculture

Earlier on Wednesday, Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare and Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, today held a bilateral meeting with the Hon'ble Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock of Afghanistan Mawlawi Ataullah Omari and the accompanying delegation to review the existing agricultural partnership between the two countries and discuss new avenues for cooperation in agriculture, irrigation, livestock, agricultural research, education, capacity building and agri-trade.

Food security, seed systems and crop productivity emerged as key areas of discussion. The Afghan side highlighted the importance of wheat to its agricultural economy and sought India's cooperation in improving wheat productivity through advanced seed technologies and research collaboration. Chouhan conveyed India's readiness to support Afghanistan through quality wheat, maize and potato seeds, climate-resilient and biofortified crop varieties, and the scientific expertise of ICAR institutions to strengthen Afghanistan's seed systems and agricultural production. (ANI)