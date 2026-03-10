During a state visit by South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa, Brazilian President Lula da Silva called for stronger defence capabilities and joint initiatives to reduce reliance on foreign arms suppliers, alongside new agreements to boost bilateral trade and tourism.

Strengthening Defence Cooperation

President of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Monday emphasised the need for Brazil to strengthen its defence capabilities and expand international cooperation to avoid strategic vulnerabilities. The remarks came during a meeting with Cyril Ramaphosa at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia as part of Ramaphosa's state visit aimed at deepening bilateral relations between the two countries.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking after the meeting, Lula said defence should function as a deterrent and stressed the importance of preparedness. He suggested that Brazil and South Africa could explore joint initiatives in the defence sector to reduce reliance on international arms suppliers. According to the Brazilian president, both countries have the potential to develop and manufacture defence equipment domestically through cooperation rather than depending on foreign markets, as reported by Brasil 247.

Boosting Economic and Bilateral Ties

The two leaders also focused on strengthening economic ties. During the visit, both governments signed several agreements to boost economic, commercial and political cooperation. Among them was the renewal of a four-year action plan in the tourism sector to promote leisure and business travel between the two nations. Another agreement was reached between ApexBrasil and South Africa's Department of Commerce to stimulate trade and investment.

Lula noted that bilateral trade has remained below its potential for nearly two decades. According to official figures, trade between Brazil and South Africa reached around $2.3 billion in 2025, with Brazil exporting poultry, sugar and vehicles, while importing silver, platinum and other platinum-group minerals. The leaders also discussed cooperation in renewable energy, science and technology, agriculture and the development of critical minerals and rare earth elements--resources considered essential for the global energy transition and technology industries.

Ramaphosa's official schedule included bilateral and expanded meetings, the signing of agreements and a joint press statement. The delegations later attended an official luncheon at the Itamaraty Palace and the opening of the Brazil-South Africa Business Forum. Brazil and South Africa have maintained a strategic partnership since 2010, covering cooperation in defence, nuclear energy, investment, trade and coordination in multilateral forums.