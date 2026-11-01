A 23-year-old woman, allegedly distressed over her fiance's decision to call off their marriage following a disagreement over a call recording, climbed a water tank in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi.

A wedding dispute took a dramatic turn in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi after a 23-year-old woman, allegedly distressed over her fiance's decision to call off their marriage following a disagreement over a call recording, climbed a water tank in a neighbouring village. Police personnel spent several hours persuading her to climb down.

The woman, identified as Anupama, had travelled nearly four kilometres from her home to Makhaipur village, where she climbed a water tank and refused to come down despite repeated appeals from locals. Her actions sparked panic in the area, drawing a crowd.

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Anupama was engaged to Awadhesh Kumar, a resident of Sarai Akil town, and the two were preparing to get married. However, their relationship reportedly hit a rough patch after a call recording was sent to Awadhesh, triggering a disagreement between the couple. Following the dispute, Awadhesh allegedly refused to proceed with the wedding.

Deeply upset by her fiance's decision, Anupama reportedly left her house and headed towards Makhaipur village. After reaching the village, she climbed the water tank and remained there despite repeated attempts by local residents to convince her to get down.

Upon receiving information, a police team rushed to the spot and launched efforts to bring her down safely. Officers attempted to reason with the woman, but she remained adamant. After hours of persuasion and sustained efforts, police personnel finally managed to rescue her without any injuries.

Following the rescue, Anupama was taken to the police station for questioning. Police officials subsequently contacted her family and handed her over to them.

A police official confirmed that Anupama had been safely brought down from the water tank. He said she was questioned and later handed over to her family, adding that necessary action was being taken in the matter.