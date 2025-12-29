Families of the victims of the Bondi Beach mass shooting are demanding a national inquiry into rising antisemitism and alleged policing and intelligence failures. The attack, deemed antisemitic terrorism, killed 15 people during a Hanukkah event.

Families of the victims of Australia's Bondi Beach mass shootings called Monday for a national inquiry into antisemitism and alleged failures in policing, intelligence and policy they blame for the attack.

Father and son Sajid and Naveed Akram are accused of targeting a Hanukkah event on Sydney's Bondi Beach on December 14, killing 15 people and wounding dozens in what authorities have described as an antisemitic terrorist attack.

Seventeen families urged Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in an open letter to "immediately establish a Commonwealth Royal Commission into the rapid rise of antisemitism in Australia" and examine "law enforcement, intelligence, and policy failures that led to the Bondi Beach massacre".

"We demand answers and solutions," they wrote.

"We need to know why clear warning signs were ignored, how antisemitic hatred and Islamic extremism were allowed to dangerously grow unchecked, and what changes must be made to protect all Australians going forward."

Albanese has resisted calls for a federal inquiry, citing a need for urgent action rather than waiting "years for answers".

"We need to get on with any changes that are required," he told reporters Monday.

"I have nothing except sympathy for those families. My job, as prime minister, is to look at how we build unity, how we build social cohesion, how we do what the nation needs at what is a very difficult time."

Albanese said last week that a New South Wales-led royal commission -- where the shooting occurred -- would suffice and promised full support.

‘Not enough’

Canberra has flagged a suite of reforms to gun ownership and hate speech laws, as well as an review of police and intelligence services.

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke warned Monday that a national royal commission could give "some of the worst statements and worst voices" a platform to relive "the worst examples of antisemitism over the last two years", which he said was not in the interest of unity or national security.

But the families of those killed said the federal government's response is "not nearly enough".

"We have lost parents, spouses, children, and grandparents. Our loved ones were celebrating Chanukah at Bondi Beach, a festival of light and joy, in an iconic public space that should have been safe," the letter said.

"You owe us answers. You owe us accountability. And you owe Australians the truth."

The families said the rise of antisemitism was a "national crisis", adding the "threat was not going away".

"We need strong action now. We need leadership now. You cannot bring back our loved ones. But with a well-led Commonwealth Royal Commission and strong action, you may be able to save many more."

The call for a royal commission echoes voices in the broader Jewish community, legal experts and other politicans.

Alex Ryvchin, co-CEO of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, said the government was not listening.

"We deserve answers. Only a royal commission has the coercive powers to get to the bottom of how this was allowed to happen and what needs to change in this country to prevent the next massacre," he told national broadcaster ABC.

One of the gunmen, Sajid Akram, 50, was shot and killed by police during the attack. An Indian national, he entered Australia on a visa in 1998.

His 24-year-old son Naveed, an Australian-born citizen, remains in custody on charges including terrorism and 15 murders, as well as committing a "terrorist act" and planting a bomb with intent to harm.

He has yet to enter a plea.

