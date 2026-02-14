BNP Media Cell's Sayrul Kabir Khan hailed his party's electoral win as a victory for democracy. He thanked Indian PM Modi for his greetings and stated that the party would avoid festivities to honour the deceased, including Khaleda Zia.

BNP Media Cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan said that the victory of his party was a victory for democracy and for Bangladesh. Khan, while speaking to ANI, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his greetings to BNP Chairperson Tarique Rahman on his win. "We also acknowledge and welcome the congratulations from the Prime Minister of India, as well as leaders and diplomats from other countries. We are grateful for their support and look forward to strengthening our friendly relations with them for the benefit of Bangladesh. By working together with our international partners, the BNP aims to implement the vision laid out by our Chairman," he said.

No Festivities to Honour the Deceased

However, Khan said that the party is avoiding indulgence in festivities. He said, "This is a victory for democracy; it is a victory for Bangladesh. For a long time, the BNP has been part of a democratic movement, led by our Chairman, Tarique Rahman. This leadership has brought us this success. To make this democratic triumph more effective, our Chairman has already issued a directive: we must not engage in excessive celebrations or festivities." He explained, saying that it was a means to honour the lives lost in the 2024 uprising and the passing of Rahman's mother, Khaleda Zia. "There are several reasons for this, the most significant being the immense sacrifices made during our struggle. Hundreds and thousands of our activists have been martyred, many have disappeared, and millions have faced hardships. We also remember those who were martyred during the mass uprising in July and August 2024. We owe it to them to show respect and honour their sacrifices. We also pay our deepest respects to the 'Mother of Democracy,' Begum Khaleda Zia, who has recently passed away," he said.

Prayers for Khaleda Zia and Nation's Future

He said that the party has called for prayers in her memory and will focus on achieving the target of 'welfare nation'. "In her honor and as part of our program today, we are calling for prayers. We ask people of all faiths to gather at mosques and other religious institutions across the country to pray for the success of this victory and the future of our nation. Our goal is to build a prosperous 'Welfare State' under the leadership of Tarique Rahman. We are committed to his 31-point plan for national reform and development," he said.

Landslide Victory for BNP Alliance

The message comes amid a wave of international acknowledgements following the BNP-led alliance's landslide success in Thursday's polls, alongside the official declaration of results for 297 parliamentary constituencies by Bangladesh's Election Commission (EC). Results for Chattogram-2 and Chattogram-4 remain suspended and will be announced later, while the outcome of one other constituency was deferred earlier, as reported by Prothom Alo. In the parliamentary results for these 297 seats, the BNP and its allies secured a decisive 212 seats, marking a landslide victory. (ANI)