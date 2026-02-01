After BNP's landslide election win, PM-designate Tarique Rahman met Jamaat-e-Islami chief Shafiqur Rahman. He assured action against post-poll violence, which the Jamaat chief welcomed, vowing to be a firm but cooperative opposition.

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer (party leader) Shafiqur Rahman said that Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairman Tarique Rahman has assured them of taking action to curb the post-poll violence in the country. Following BNP's landslide victory in the 13th National Parliamentary Election, Tarique Rahman paid a courtesy visit to the Jamaat chief. Shafiqur Rahman assured him of the party's cooperation in discharging the constitutional duties.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Jamaat Vows Principled Opposition

In a Facebook post, Shafiqur Rahman wrote, "We envision building a Bangladesh that is free from fascism, sovereign in its decision-making and founded upon justice. Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, together with the 11-party alliance, remains committed to establishing a prosperous, stable and modern state grounded in democratic values and constitutional governance. In our discussions, he (Tarique Rahman) reaffirmed that steps are being taken regarding incidents of post-election violence, including actions to address harm against opposition supporters and minority communities. We welcome this assurance and reiterate that no citizen, regardless of political affiliation, should face intimidation or insecurity."

"We will cooperate fully on matters of national interest, yet we will discharge our constitutional duty as a firm and principled opposition. Where the government acts in the public interest, we will support. Where accountability is required, we will speak. Our objective is not confrontation but correction; not obstruction, but oversight. The people deserve a parliament that safeguards justice, protects rights and advances the nation with stability and confidence," the social media post read.

BNP Secures Landslide Victory

According to Prothom Alo, Tarique Rahman entered the Jamaat Ameer's home in the Bashundhara residential area of the capital at 7:10 pm on Sunday. The meeting was described primarily as a courtesy call, during which leaders exchanged pleasantries and indicated that contemporary issues could also be discussed.

The visit takes place amid preparations for forming the new government, following the BNP's commanding majority in the 300-seat parliament, securing well over the 151 seats required, and positioning Tarique Rahman as prime minister-designate. In the same polls, Jamaat-e-Islami, previously an ally of the BNP, contested as a rival and emerged as the second-largest party, establishing itself as a key opposition force. Election Commission figures showed the BNP-led alliance securing 212 seats, while the Jamaat-e-Islami-led bloc won 77. Hasina's Bangladesh Awami League was barred from participating.

Post-Poll Violence Erupts in Panchagarh

A post-poll violence broke out in Panchagarh district in Bangladesh, with National Citizen Party (NCP) leader Sarjis Alam claiming that over 30 homes and businesses belonging to party leaders and activists were targeted after the results were announced, Prothom Alo reported.

Sarjis Alam, chief organiser of the NCP for the northern region, alleged that attacks occurred at more than 30 locations involving the homes and business establishments of party leaders and activists after the results were declared. Echoing these claims, the defeated candidate of the 11-party electoral alliance in the Panchagarh-1 constituency accused leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) of involvement in the incidents, according to Prothom Alo.

Driver Alleges Attack in Tetulia

While in Tetulia upazila, one such account emerged from Swapan Rana, an EasyBike driver who alleged that he was attacked after the election. Rana claimed the confrontation stemmed from his campaigning activities and his daughter's affiliation with the NCP's Nari Shakti unit. (ANI)