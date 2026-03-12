India welcomed Nepal's successful elections, with PM Modi personally congratulating new leaders Rabi Lamichhane and Balen Shah. The MEA confirmed high-level outreach, reaffirming India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and commitment to cooperation.

India on Thursday welcomed Nepal's successful elections, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulating Rabi Lamichhane and Balendra Shah on their victory, signalling a fresh chapter in the bilateral relationship between the two neighbouring nations.

India Welcomes Poll Outcome, Reaches Out to New Leaders

During a weekly press briefing, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal detailed India's positive reception of the democratic process and confirmed high-level outreach to Nepal's emerging political stars, reaffirming India's commitment to close cooperation and shared progress with Nepal's new government. In a notable diplomatic move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held telephonic conversations with Rabi Lamichhane, Chairman of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), and senior leader Balendra (Balen) Shah. The Prime Minister extended his congratulations on the RSP's "resounding success" and their individual electoral victories. "After the successful conclusion of elections in Nepal, we welcome the conclusion of elections. The Prime Minister has had telephonic conversations with Rabi Lamichhane, who happens to be the Chairman of Rastriya Swatantra Party, and with Balen Shah, who is a senior leader of the party. He congratulated both leaders on their electoral victory and on their parties, that is, RSP's resounding success," he said.

Reaffirming 'Neighbourhood First' Policy

The MEA emphasised that India's foreign policy remains anchored in the principle of "Neighbourhood First." The spokesperson highlighted that the goal of this renewed engagement is to achieve shared progress and prosperity. "PM conveyed to them that as a close friend and neighbour, India remains steadfast in its commitment to working closely with the people of Nepal and the new government and to scale new heights of shared progress, prosperity," Jaiswal added.

Nepalese Leaders Respond to Congratulations

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also personally congratulated RSP leaders Rabi Lamichhane and Balendra Shah for their electoral victory in Nepal's national polls. In a post on X, Balendra Shah thanked the Prime Minister and extended greetings to India for winning the World Cup title consecutively.

In a post on X, Shah said, "Thank you for the good wishes, Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji. I express my confidence that we will work together to further strengthen, deepen, and make more outcome-oriented the historic, close, and multi-dimensional relations existing between Nepal and India in the coming days. At the same time, I would like to extend heartfelt congratulations to the Government of India and the Indian people for successfully winning the World Cup title for two consecutive times."

RSP's Electoral Performance

The Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) continued to maintain a lead in the parliamentary vote count, securing 125 seats under the First-Past-the-Post (FPTP) category. The newly formed party to which former Kathmandu Mayor and Rapper Balendra Shah is affiliated is leading the Proportional Representation (PR) category as well. (ANI)