Global oil prices rose sharply on Thursday as concerns about supply disruptions in the Middle East continued to grow.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures briefly crossed the $95 per barrel mark before trimming some of the gains later in the day. The rise marked the second straight session of increases in oil prices.

The surge came even after major economies agreed to release large amounts of oil from emergency reserves in an attempt to stabilise global energy markets.

According to market data, crude oil was trading at about $92.69 per barrel on March 12, 2026. This was a 6.23 per cent increase compared with the previous day. Brent prices briefly crossed the $100 per barrel mark, reaching a peak of $101.59.

Over the past month, oil prices have climbed sharply by around 47.38 per cent. Compared with the same time last year, crude oil is now about 39.27 per cent higher.