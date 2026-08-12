Elephants participated in a ramp walk at Jaipur's 'Hathi Gaon' to mark World Elephant Day. The event was attended by Suriname's Ambassador-designate Hanisha Jairam, who praised India's respect for animals and the wisdom of elephants.

Elephant Ramp Walk Marks World Elephant Day in Jaipur

Elephants adorned with traditional ornaments and attire participated in a special ramp walk at Amer's 'Hathi Gaon' (elephant village) in Jaipur on Wednesday to mark World Elephant Day. The elephants were later treated to a grand feast of fruits.

Suriname Ambassador Impressed by Celebrations

The Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Suriname to India, Hanisha Jairam, was present at the event. Responding to a question from reporters about what memory she would take back from the visit, the Ambassador said that the experience would remain with her forever.

Jairam said, "This is a memory that will last forever and which I will also pass on from my experience to my people in Suriname. Just to share the vibes and the good habits we celebrate here in India, even with animals. So that is great, that is great."

Responding to another question from reporters about what else she had seen at the event, Jairam said she got an opportunity to witness firsthand the wisdom associated with elephants. "We have always heard that elephants are the wisest, but today I got to see it, and I am going to talk about it and tell the people in my country about it," she said.

When reporters asked whether she had previously witnessed an elephant ramp walk, cake-cutting ceremony, or fruit festival associated with the celebration, Jairam said the experience was new for her. She said, "So before coming here, everyone was saying that they were going to cut a cake, there would be a fruit festival, and a party. So we were thinking that yes, maybe they will just walk past. But they all know what needs to be done, so they are very wise. Yes, and it is a blessing to be here, actually."

PM Modi Highlights India's Conservation Efforts

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India's elephant conservation efforts, saying the country is home to more than 60 per cent of the world's wild Asian elephants on World Elephant Day. He said elephants have remained an important part of India's ecological heritage.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "On World Elephant Day, we celebrate the majestic elephant, which has remained an integral part of India's ecological heritage. It is gladdening that India is home to over 60% of the world's wild Asian elephants."

PM Modi said India has 33 Elephant Reserves that provide habitats for elephants and strengthen efforts towards their long-term conservation. He also appreciated the contribution of forest personnel, scientists, veterinarians, mahouts, and local communities involved in elephant conservation efforts. "Our nation has 33 Elephant Reserves, which provide habitats for elephants and strengthen our efforts towards their long-term conservation. We are also proud of all forest personnel, scientists, veterinarians, mahouts, and the local communities who are integral to all such efforts," the post read.

World Elephant Day, observed annually on 12 August, highlights the need for sustained global action. India's conservation efforts address habitat loss, fragmentation, poaching, illegal wildlife trade, and human-elephant conflict. (ANI)