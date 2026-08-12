Indian envoy Tshering Sherpa wished Vietnam's new Ambassador to India success, stressing the 'future-looking' partnership. This comes as an NCC delegation visits Vietnam and after high-level military talks to bolster defence collaboration.

Indian Ambassador to Vietnam, Tshering W Sherpa, on Wednesday wished Vietnam's Ambassador-designate to India, Trinh Minh Manh, success and an enriching experience in India, while highlighting the growing India-Vietnam partnership. Sherpa's remarks came as Trinh Minh Manh prepares to take up his assignment as Vietnam's Ambassador to India. In a post on X, Sherpa said, "A pleasure to wish success and an enriching experience in Incredible India to my fellow brother, Ambassador-designate of Viet Nam to India, HE Mr Trinh Minh Manh, as he departs for India."

Future-Oriented Strategic Partnership

The Indian envoy said that both countries believe in a progressive and future-oriented partnership, while underlining the importance India attaches to its ties with Vietnam. "We both believe in the progressive and future-looking partnership between India and Vietnam. India accords the highest priority to the Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Viet Nam, a key partner in our Act East Policy and Vision MAHASAGAR, and in the ASEAN framework," Sherpa said.

Emphasising the scope of further expansion of bilateral ties, he added, "The sky is not the limit for our bilateral relationship."

Youth Exchange to Deepen Ties

On the same day, a 15-member delegation from the National Cadet Corps (NCC), presently touring Vietnam under the Annual Youth Exchange Programme, called on the Indian Embassy in Hanoi and engaged in discussions with Ambassador Tshering W Sherpa.

During the interaction, the envoy acquainted the visiting group with the progressive, multi-dimensional ties linking New Delhi and Hanoi, placing special emphasis on the expanding defence partnership between the two nations.

According to a statement from the Indian diplomatic mission, the contingent is scheduled to tour various defence, historical, cultural, and academic establishments across Hanoi and Nha Trang. This initiative aims to foster mutual understanding and deepen bonds of friendship among the youth of both countries. Highlighting the significance of such initiatives, the Embassy stated that youth exchange programmes constitute a key component of the deep-rooted people-to-people ties shared by India and Vietnam.

Bolstering Defence Collaboration

The developments follow high-level bilateral military talks conducted during Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal A P Singh's visit to Hanoi last week.

During interactions between Air Chief Marshal Singh and General Nguyen Tan Cuong, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army and Deputy Minister of National Defence, both leaders reiterated their joint resolve to bolster military collaboration within the ambit of the Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, while also deliberating on international and regional security issues of common interest. The three-day official visit by Air Chief Marshal Singh underscored the steadily expanding defence ties between the two nations under their Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership framework. (ANI)