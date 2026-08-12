Indian Navy Chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan met Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam to discuss strengthening bilateral maritime security cooperation, training, and operational linkages between the Indian Navy and Mauritius National Coast Guard.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan called on Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam here on Wednesday and discussed strengthening maritime security cooperation between the two countries.

CNS Admiral Krishna Swaminathan is on a four-day official visit from August 10-13 to Mauritius, aimed at strengthening bilateral maritime cooperation and deepening defence ties with the key Indian Ocean partner. According to the X post, Anurag Srivastava, High Commissioner of India to Mauritius, was present during the meeting. In a post on X, the Indian Navy said, "Adm Krishna Swaminathan, CNS, on an official visit to Mauritius, called on His Excellency, Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam, GCSK, FRCP, Hon'ble Prime Minister of the Republic of Mauritius on 12Aug 26. Shri Anurag Srivastava, HCI, was in attendance." Adm Krishna Swaminathan, #CNS, on an official visit to #Mauritius, called on His Excellency, Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam, GCSK, FRCP, Hon’ble Prime Minister of the Republic of Mauritius on #12Aug 26. Shri Anurag Srivastava, HCI, was in attendance. Discussions during the meeting… https://t.co/1OtyOoslvq pic.twitter.com/SJHlaMAtFD — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) August 12, 2026

Discussions on Strengthening Cooperation

The discussions focused on strengthening cooperation between the Indian Navy and the Mauritius National Coast Guard across several areas. "Discussions during the meeting were centred on strengthening maritime security cooperation, training exchanges, information exchange mechanisms, capacity building efforts and operational linkages between the Indian Navy and the Mauritius National Coast Guard," the Indian Navy said.

During the meeting, the CNS assured the Prime Minister of Mauritius of India's continued support for enhancing the capabilities of the Mauritius Police Force and National Coast Guard.

The Navy said, "The CNS assured the Hon'ble PM of Mauritius of full support, assistance, cooperation, and collaboration of the Indian Navy in the capability enhancement and capacity-building endeavours of the Mauritius Police Force and National Coast Guard."

Enduring Maritime Partnership

Earlier on Tuesday, India and Mauritius held discussions on further strengthening maritime security cooperation, with a focus on key areas such as expanding operational linkages, during the visit of Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan to the country.

Sharing the details from his visit in a post on X, the Indian Navy said that CNS held wide-ranging interactions and meetings with Anurag Srivastava, High Commissioner of India to Mauritius, Rampersad Sooroojebally, Commissioner of Police, Mauritius Police Force, and Kan Oye Fong Weng-Poorun, Secretary for Home and Defence Affairs, Government of Mauritius. Discussions were centred on strengthening maritime security cooperation, capacity building of the Mauritius National Coast Guard, joint EEZ surveillance, and expanding operational linkages between the two maritime forces, the post said.

It added, "India and Mauritius share an enduring maritime partnership, anchored in mutual trust and a shared commitment to ensuring a secure and stable IOR - in line with the vision of MAHASAGAR." The Indian Navy's engagement with Mauritius includes regular training exchanges and operational interactions with the National Coast Guard of Mauritius, including joint Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) surveillance. The two sides also cooperate through port visits and hydrographic surveys. The partnership also extends to multilateral and regional maritime initiatives. Mauritius has regularly participated in Indian Navy-led engagements such as the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS), MILAN, the International Fleet Review, Goa Maritime Conclave, IOS SAGAR, and Exercise AIKEYME. India also hails its relations with Mauritania as part of New Delhi's MAHASAGAR vision -- Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions -- which seeks to promote security, growth, and cooperation among countries across the Indian Ocean and wider region. (ANI)