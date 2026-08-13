The Baloch National Movement (BNM) has described Pakistan Air Force's reported bombardment of an area in Balochistan as a "war crime," alleging over 20 civilians were killed. The organisation has called for international intervention and sanctions.

BNM Alleges Violations of International Law The organisation alleged that the bombing of civilian populations and the deaths of innocent children amounted to violations of international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions. The Baloch National Movement (BNM) has described the Pakistan Air Force's reported bombardment of the Gidar area in Balochistan's Surab district as a "blatant war crime," alleging that airstrikes targeting residential areas killed more than 20 civilians, including children under the age of 10. In a post on X, the BNM spokesperson said the reported attacks had raised serious concerns over human rights violations and the safety of civilians across Balochistan.The organisation alleged that the bombing of civilian populations and the deaths of innocent children amounted to violations of international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions. The BNM further alleged that the Pakistan Army was not acting alone in what it described as a campaign involving indiscriminate use of force against civilians, demolition of homes and forced displacement. According to the organisation's post on X, local politicians and political parties that facilitate or support such actions were also equally complicit. The BNM further alleged that the Pakistan Army was not acting alone in what it described as a campaign involving indiscriminate use of force against civilians, demolition of homes and forced displacement. According to the organisation's post on X, local politicians and political parties that facilitate or support such actions were also equally complicit. Call for International Intervention Calling for international intervention, the BNM urged the European Union and other international organisations to take immediate and effective measures over what it termed a humanitarian crisis in Balochistan. The organisation specifically called on the EU to suspend Pakistan's GSP+ status and associated trade preferences, arguing that such privileges are linked to compliance with fundamental human rights standards. Calling for international intervention, the BNM urged the European Union and other international organisations to take immediate and effective measures over what it termed a humanitarian crisis in Balochistan. The organisation specifically called on the EU to suspend Pakistan's GSP+ status and associated trade preferences, arguing that such privileges are linked to compliance with fundamental human rights standards. Appeal for Impartial Reporting The BNM also appealed to international media organisations to ensure factual and impartial reporting on developments in Balochistan. In its post on X, the organisation accused the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) of promoting one-sided narratives and urged international media outlets not to amplify what it described as propaganda and false claims. The BNM also appealed to international media organisations to ensure factual and impartial reporting on developments in Balochistan. In its post on X, the organisation accused the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) of promoting one-sided narratives and urged international media outlets not to amplify what it described as propaganda and false claims. The BNM called for immediate international action and an independent investigation by international human rights organisations into the reported airstrikes and civilian casualties. It warned that a lack of a prompt international response could further worsen the humanitarian situation in Balochistan and undermine the credibility of global institutions. (ANI) The BNM called for immediate international action and an independent investigation by international human rights organisations into the reported airstrikes and civilian casualties. It warned that a lack of a prompt international response could further worsen the humanitarian situation in Balochistan and undermine the credibility of global institutions. (ANI) (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)