Blast during Friday prayers in Pakistan's Peshawar kills 30 people

At least 30 people were killed and more than 50 injured in a bomb explosion at a mosque in Pakistan’s Peshawar. The blast took place during Friday prayers at the mosque in Qissa Khwani bazaar in Peshawar’s Kocha Risaldar area, GeoNews reported.

A rescue official said the blast occurred at a Jamia mosque in Qissa Khwani bazaar area in Peshawar when the worshippers were offering Friday prayers. Officials said the condition of the 10 injured is stated to be critical.

Capital City Police Officer Peshawar Ijaz Ahsan was quoted saying two attackers tried to enter the mosque and fired at the policemen standing guard. One policeman was killed while the other was critically injured, he said. The blast occurred following the firing incident, he added.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the blast. More details about the bomb blast are awaited.