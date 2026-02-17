Bill Gates's attendance at the AI India Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi has been confirmed by his foundation. He is set to deliver a keynote, joining other tech luminaries like Sam Altman and Sundar Pichai at the five-day international summit.

Bill Gates will attend the AI India Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, the Gates Foundation confirmed on Tuesday. "Bill Gates is attending the AI Impact Summit. He will be delivering his keynote as scheduled," the Gates Foundation posted on its social media platform X.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Gates Foundation is among the list of key technology figures such as OpenAI chief Sam Altman and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who are participating in the first international AI summit that is taking place in the Global South, which began in New Delhi on February 16 and will continue till February 20.

Gates Foundation Lauds India's AI Prowess

"India is a global leader in artificial intelligence, powered by one of the world's largest AI talent pools, rapid adoption across sectors, and innovation at population scale. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, AI has become central to India's vision of Viksit Bharat, driving inclusive growth and responsible innovation. India's distinctive public-private model, bringing together government, startups, academia, and industry, is proving that AI can be built for impact, for inclusion, and for the world, " the Foundation said.

Union Minister Remains Tight-lipped

Meanwhile,when asked about Gates participation at the Ai summit during a press conference in the national capital, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw today said "I don't want to comment on who is attending and who is not. That is a personal decsion of people. I don't want to comment on that."

Gates is scheduled to address the summit at a plenary session on February 19.

Global AI Leaders at the Summit

Thursday's lineup at the Summit features the biggest names in the AI world, including Open AI CEO Sam Altman, Chief AI Scientist, Meta, Yann LeCun; President, Microsoft Brad Smith; CEO, Google DeepMind, Demis Hassabis and CEO, Accenture's Julie Sweet (ANI)