'Bill Bill Pakistan' singer abducted by unknown men in Lahore; Pakistanis slam Govt amid ISI hand speculation

    Renowned YouTuber Aun Ali Khosa, known for his satirical song "Bill Bill Pakistan," has reportedly been abducted from his Lahore apartment by unidentified armed men.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 16, 2024, 3:12 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 16, 2024, 3:11 PM IST

    In a shocking turn of events, renowned YouTuber Aun Ali Khosa, known for his satirical song "Bill Bill Pakistan," has reportedly been abducted from his Lahore apartment by unidentified armed men. The incident has sparked widespread outrage and speculation, with many on social media suggesting potential involvement by the Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

    Aun Ali Khosa, who gained prominence for his critical and humorous take on Pakistan’s political and economic issues, had recently gained significant attention for his song "Bill Bill Pakistan." This satirical piece, which addresses the high electricity bills in Pakistan through a parody of the iconic "Dil Dil Pakistan," quickly garnered nearly 100,000 views on YouTube within hours of its release.

    According to Khosa’s brother, Ali Sher Khosa, Aun was allegedly abducted by 'unknown armed men' on the night of August 14-15. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Ali Sher Khosa urged users to share the news widely and pray for his brother’s safe return, emphasizing the situation's gravity for their family.

    "AOA everyone, today in the middle of the night my Brother @aun_khosa has been taken into custody by some unknown armed men from his Flat in Lahore. Kindly pray for him. Do spread the word as it will mean a lot to our Family. #releaseAunAliKhosa," he wrote.

    The alleged disappearance of Aun Ali Khosa has ignited a firestorm on social media, with numerous users expressing shock and concern. Many believe that his reported abduction is linked to his satirical critique of the current government, sparking debates about freedom of expression in Pakistan. Social media user Imran Afzal Raja criticized those offended by Khosa's humour, suggesting that relocating rather than resorting to such extreme measures would be more appropriate.

    Adding fuel to the fire, some social media commentators have speculated that the ISI might be involved in the abduction, although there is no official confirmation of such claims. The speculation has led to increased scrutiny of the situation and heightened public concern over the safety of artists and content creators in Pakistan.

    The official Twitter account of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) condemned the abduction, calling it a threat to Pakistan’s moral values and democracy. The PTI demanded the immediate release of Aun Khosa and other missing persons, labeling the act as both unacceptable and illegal.

    In response to the outcry, Khosa's brother provided an update on Friday, announcing that the Lahore High Court has issued production orders for Aun Ali Khosa. The court has directed the City Police Officer (CCPO) to present Khosa by Tuesday, August 20, 2024. The family has expressed full confidence in the judicial process and extended gratitude to those supporting their cause.

    Internationally acclaimed poet Noshi Gilani also voiced her concern, highlighting the seriousness of Khosa’s alleged disappearance. The incident has raised critical questions about the state of freedom of expression in Pakistan and the potential risks faced by those who dare to critique the establishment.

    Here's a look at some of the reactions on X in the wake of Khosa's alleged abduction:

