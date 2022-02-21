  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Biden and Putin agree for summit if Russia does not invade Ukraine

    United States President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed "in principle" to meet and discuss the 'security and strategic stability in Europe'. However, the pre-condition for talks is that Russia does not invade Ukraine.

    Biden and Putin agree for a summit if Russia does not invade Ukraine
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kiev, First Published Feb 21, 2022, 8:54 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    United States President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed "in principle" to meet and discuss the 'security and strategic stability in Europe'. However, the pre-condition for talks is that Russia does not invade Ukraine.

    The proposal for the summit between the two leaders was made by French President Emmanuel Macron who spoke to his US and Russian counterparts on the phone. The announcement by Paris comes even as Russia and Ukraine continue to accuse each other of being responsible for the new fighting in the separatist east of Ukraine.

    Also Read: Russian roulette may embolden China to provoke India: Experts

    The modalities of the summit are to be discussed during the meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken later this week on Thursday.

    According to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, the United States was always ready for diplomacy. However, the country was also ready to impose 'swift and severe' consequences if Moscow were to choose war. 

    Also Read: NATO: Russia has imposed 'a new normal' on Europe

    Psaki said that at the moment, Russia seemed like going ahead with its preparations for a full-scale assault on Ukraine soon.

    American satellite imagery firm Maxar has released photographs showing new deployments of Russian troops and military equipment on the Ukrainian border. The new photos, taken on Sunday, show traces of vehicles crossing snowy fields.

    Also Read: Russia-Ukraine Crisis: NATO says 'we are prepared for the worst'

    Moscow, however, has refuted claims being made about an imminent plan to invade Ukraine. At the same time, it remains adamant on assurances that Ukraine will never join the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation or NATO. So far, the Russian demand has been rejected by the West. 

    Also Read: Ukraine crisis: Russia continues military drills, talks between Macron and Putin underway

    Last Updated Feb 21, 2022, 8:55 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ukraine crisis: Amid Russia's military buildup, President Zelensky calls for immediate ceasefire-dnm

    Ukraine crisis: Amid Russia’s military buildup, President Zelensky calls for immediate ceasefire

    Ukraine crisis: Russia continues military drills, talks between Macron and Putin underway-dnm

    Ukraine crisis: Russia continues military drills, talks between Macron and Putin underway

    England Queen Elizabeth down with COVID, mild symptoms-dnm

    England’s Queen Elizabeth down with COVID, mild symptoms

    Ukraine crisis Indian Embassy issues new advisory urges nationals students to leave gcw

    Indian Embassy issues new advisory, urges nationals, students to leave Ukraine temporarily

    Ukraine crisis: Multiple explosions heard in rebel-held Donetsk city, citizens asked to exercise caution-dnm

    Ukraine crisis: Multiple explosions heard in rebel-held Donetsk city, citizens asked to exercise caution

    Recent Stories

    Weight loss: Exercise to Black coffee, 7 tips to nail intermittent fasting RCB

    Weight loss: Exercise to black coffee, 7 tips to nail intermittent fasting

    IND vs WI 2021-22, 3rd T20I: India clean sweeps Windies 3-0; social media rejoices-ayh

    IND vs WI 2021-22, 3rd T20I: India clean sweeps Windies 3-0; social media rejoices

    Malaika Arora flaunts her sexy toned body in bikini (Pictures) RCB

    Malaika Arora flaunts her sexy toned body in bikini (Pictures)

    Followed HC's order: Karnataka HM justifies Minority Department's circular on hijab ban in 329 institutions-ycb

    'Followed HC's order': Karnataka HM justifies Minority Department's circular on hijab ban in 329 institutions

    Ukraine crisis: Amid Russia's military buildup, President Zelensky calls for immediate ceasefire-dnm

    Ukraine crisis: Amid Russia’s military buildup, President Zelensky calls for immediate ceasefire

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs FCG: The season is fantastic for Hyderabad FC - Marquez on FC Goa success-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: The season is fantastic for Hyderabad FC - Marquez on FC Goa success

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa Match Highlights (Game 95): HFC retains top spot after edging FCG 3-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 95): HFC retains top spot after edging Goa 3-2

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Happy that at the end ATKMB managed to get a point - Juan Ferrando on KBFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Happy that at the end ATKMB managed to get a point - Ferrando on KBFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan Match Highlights (Game 66): ATKMB settles for competitive 2-2 draw against KBFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 66): ATKMB settles for competitive 2-2 draw against KBFC

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022 One generation lost to terrorism another to drugs vote wisely says Sidhu gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: One generation lost to terrorism, another to drugs; vote wisely, says Sidhu

    Video Icon