New York City: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took the stage on Friday, September 26 at the United Nations to a mass walkout of delegations as well as cheers from supporters invited to the audience. Delegates were called to order as Netanyahu began his speech, the first of the day at the annual General Assembly. He said that Israel wanted to 'finish the job' against Hamas 'as fast as possible'. Netanyahu celebrated what he said was a series of Israeli strategic victories in the past year that also included targeting Iran's nuclear program and assassinating the Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Lebanon. “Loudspeakers in Gaza are relaying my UN speech to the hostages. To them I say: we will not rest until we bring all of you home. To Hamas, I say: lay down your arms. Free the hostages now. If you do, you will live. If you don’t, Israel will hunt you down,” he added.

On Palestine's Recognition

Netanyahu stated that Israel “will not commit national suicide” by allowing the creation of a Palestinian state adding, “We will not allow you to shove a terror state down our throats.” Netanyahu criticized world leaders, including Britain, France, Canada, and Australia, for recently recognizing a Palestinian state, calling it an “antisemitic message” suggesting that “murdering Jews pays off.” Turning to the situation in Gaza, Netanyahu accused Hamas of misappropriating humanitarian aid, stating that widespread hunger in the enclave is a result of the group’s actions rather than Israeli policies. He reiterated that Israel is doing everything possible to protect civilians and refuted accusations of genocide, calling such claims “antisemitic lies.”

On Iran and Regional Security

Netanyahu highlighted what he described as Israel’s recent successes against Iran and its regional allies. Using a map to illustrate what he termed “Iran’s terror axis,” he outlined Iran’s connections with Hamas, Hezbollah, Syria’s Assad regime, and the Houthi militia in Yemen. He claimed that these networks had been effectively weakened through Israeli operations over the past year, framing these efforts as creating new opportunities for regional peace. He also mentioned ongoing security negotiations with Syria’s new government as evidence of potential stabilization in the region. Netanyahu recalled Israel’s targeted operations against key figures in Iran’s allied militias and groups in Lebanon, Yemen, and Gaza, suggesting that any attacks against Israel would be met with decisive retaliation.

Netanyahu praised the Lebanese government for expressing a willingness to disarm Hezbollah but urged that he needed more than words. He cited previous actions against the group, including a warning sent via pager last year, as proof that Israel remains vigilant against threats from its northern neighbor.