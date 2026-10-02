A 30-year-old Myanmar national has landed in legal trouble in Singapore after an AI-generated image falsely depicting a crocodile at a reservoir triggered a search operation and forced authorities to temporarily suspend water activities.

A 30-year-old Myanmar national has landed in legal trouble in Singapore after an AI-generated image falsely depicting a crocodile at a reservoir triggered a search operation and forced authorities to temporarily suspend water activities. Ye Lin was handed two charges on September 29 - communicating a false message and obstructing the course of justice - according to a report by CNA.

Appearing in court through an interpreter, Ye Lin said he intended to plead guilty and would not engage a lawyer.

On August 20, Ye Lin allegedly sent an AI-generated image showing a crocodile at Pandan Reservoir to his colleague, identified in court documents as Min Min Oo. The image was subsequently reported to authorities as a possible crocodile sighting.

The alleged fake sighting set off an official response, with Singapore's national water agency Public Utilities Board (PUB) and the National Parks Board launching search and capture operations around the reservoir.

The incident also disrupted recreational activities in the area. The Singapore Rowing Association and Singapore Canoe Federation were informed to temporarily halt activities at the reservoir.

However, the search was called off after PUB determined the following day that the crocodile image was fake. Water activities at Pandan Reservoir were subsequently allowed to resume.

The case took another turn when Ye Lin was accused of deleting the AI-generated images and log history from the Gemini AI app on his phone on August 21. Prosecutors have cited the alleged deletion as the basis for the charge of obstructing the course of justice.

Following the incident, Singapore Police warned that action would be taken against people who deliberately communicate false information. Authorities said such false claims can create public fear and inconvenience while also forcing public agencies to divert resources unnecessarily.

Ye Lin is due to appear in court again on November 10.

If convicted of communicating a false message, he could face up to three years in prison, a fine of up to S$10,000 (Rs 9.6 lakh), or both. The charge of obstructing the course of justice carries a maximum sentence of seven years in prison, a fine, or both.