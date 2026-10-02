Indian commander Captain Smit Machchhar is being hailed as a hero after averting a catastrophic disaster on a Flydubai flight. Billboards honouring his valour have appeared in Mumbai after he thwarted a co-pilot's attempt to crash the plane.

A harrowing mid-air security crisis aboard a Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv has brought global acclaim to Indian commander Captain Smit Machchhar, whose extraordinary valour averted a catastrophic disaster.

Striking billboards, put up by the Consulate General of Israel carrying the message "Thank you Captain Smit" have appeared across multiple prominent intersections in Mumbai to honour the pilot's extraordinary courage. The public displays pay tribute to Captain Smit Machchhar, whose decisive intervention and valour aboard the Flydubai flight helped avert a major catastrophe during the recent mid-air security crisis.

Details of the Mid-Air Crisis

The September 30 security crisis involved the Flydubai flight operating from Dubai to Tel Aviv, where the Omani co-pilot allegedly stabbed the commander in an apparent terror-driven attempt to bring down the plane. The confrontation triggered a steep descent, causing the aircraft to drop approximately 16,000 feet within two minutes prior to the transmission of a hijacking distress signal.

Despite sustaining severe injuries, Captain Smit Machchhar fiercely resisted the assailant. Assisted by flight crew members and passengers who breached the flight deck to restrain the attacker, the crew successfully reasserted command of the aircraft. The plane subsequently touched down safely during an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, ensuring that all 180 occupants disembarked without injury.

Official Accounts and Cockpit Struggle

Following the mid-air breach, further details regarding the captain's heroics and international investigations have emerged. The service was nearing Israeli airspace when the assault occurred, according to statements given by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to CBS News. The captain managed to repel the co-pilot sufficiently to unlatch the cockpit entry, while two non-duty aviators present onboard successfully assumed control of the plane for its emergency touchdown in Tabuk.

The identity of the flight's co-pilot has not yet been publicly disclosed, though an Omani official verified to CBS News that the assailant was born in Oman and possesses Omani citizenship, even though Muscat has not formally acknowledged his citizenship publicly.

Detailing the harrowing moments inside the cockpit, Prime Minister Netanyahu revealed to Fox and Friends that crew members had to use earphone cords and plastic cuffs to restrain the attacker. “He is lying on the floor and he calls out to the crew, 'kill me, kill me'. So, it is clear that he was suicidal and was going to down the plane,” Netanyahu said, earlier characterising the episode to CBS News as looking “like a suicide attempt.”

Adding further perspective, David Mencer, a spokesperson for the Israeli Prime Minister, disclosed during an appearance on Fox News' daily news programme "The Story" that Netanyahu obtained detailed testimony from a passenger who entered the cockpit alongside flight attendants. “That pilot wasn't sitting in the pilot's chair,” Mencer said. “He was standing over the controls. He was using his feet to destroy the controls of the aircraft while he was attacking that Indian pilot.” Mencer added, “His objective was to bring down that airplane.”

Investigation into Terror Links

During conversations with Fox News, Netanyahu also stated that “personal information” collated through ongoing interrogations led Israeli authorities to deduce that the co-pilot “underwent Islamist radical indoctrination.” Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz previously characterised the occurrence as “an attempted jihadist terror attack,” labelling the co-pilot a “terrorist.”

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump intimated that the co-pilot could have connections to Tehran, remarking that this assessment was “based on what I'm hearing.” “We're working on it right now,” Mr Trump said. “They're being very open with us. I would say the answer, based on what I'm hearing, is yes. But we're working on it right now.”

His remarks exceeded assertions made by Netanyahu, who informed Fox that it remained “too early to say” whether Iranian involvement existed. An Israeli security official informed CBS News that investigators are examining whether the occurrence could represent an attempted September 11-style strike, alongside probing if the perpetrator acted independently. Netanyahu has previously cautioned regarding mounting security hazards targeting Israel and its assets amidst ongoing campaigns against Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Aftermath and International Inquiry

Following his immediate arrest, the suspect was transferred to the United Arab Emirates. A senior Israeli official revealed to CBS News that UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan personally conveyed to Netanyahu his expectation that Saudi authorities would transfer the co-pilot to the UAE.

Consequently, Israeli investigative personnel have been dispatched to the UAE to join the locally led inquiry and assist in ascertaining whether outside parties orchestrated the attack. Footage released by Israel's Channel 12 captured the chaos aboard the Flydubai flight after Captain Smit Machchhar and passengers thwarted the crash attempt. Filmed from a seat near the cockpit, the video records passengers shouting “he tried to crash the plane”, yelling “take him out”, and urging others to sit down. As police teams arrived following the emergency landing in Saudi Arabia, passengers informed ground staff that the co-pilot “is a terrorist.”

Captain's Recovery and Hero's Praise

Earlier, Netanyahu had hailed the "tremendous act of heroism" by Captain Machchhar, noting that the injured pilot managed to unlock the cockpit door while “fighting for his life,” helping prevent what could have been another 9/11-style crash.

Meanwhile, India’s Ambassador to the UAE, Deepak Mittal, confirmed that Captain Smit Machchhar is in a stable condition and recovering well in a UAE hospital. Visiting the captain and his family, Ambassador Mittal reported that Machchhar’s morale is high and he was “smiling and also laughing.” Speaking to Prasar Bharati following his hospital visit, the envoy commended Captain Machchhar as a "brave son of India," praising his courageous response during the mid-air crisis for saving hundreds of lives and averting a major catastrophe. (ANI)