Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman asserted that if his party comes to power, Bangladesh will remain Bangladesh and will not turn into Pakistan, Afghanistan, or Iran, Daily Star reported. Shafiqur Rahman made the statement while addressing an election rally as the chief guest at the Public Library Ground in Rangpur city on Friday night.

Vision for a 'Humane State'

"We want to rebuild Bangladesh as a more prosperous and humane state. In governing the country, we will follow the Charter of Madinah as a model, where justice and the rule of law will be established, and people of all religions and backgrounds will enjoy equal rights," Shafiqur Rahman said, quoted by Daily Star.

Pledges on Economy and Governance

The Jamaat ameer added, "We will not seek votes by making false promises. However, we promise to eliminate unemployment from Bangladesh. No family will suffer from the curse of unemployment."

He further emphasised, "We do not want to establish a form of politics where corruption by party activists turns leaders and leadership into fascists. Jamaat-e-Islami will practice politics based on justice. Activists and leaders alike will be equal before the law. Justice will be the same for everyone."

Criticism of Sheikh Hasina

Commenting on former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Shafiqur Rahman stated, "She is not the 'mother of humanity', she is the 'mother of cruelty'." He added, "We do not want to see any new fascists again. Jamaat-e-Islami will establish transparent politics in Bangladesh."

Concerns Over Current Situation

Speaking about the current situation, he expressed concern, saying, "After August 5, 2024, we expected to see a peaceful Bangladesh, but that did not happen. Anarchy has not stopped. The country has been flooded with false cases. Innocent people have been accused and extorted."

Focus on Northern Region's Development

Highlighting the need for regional development, Shafiqur said, "It is astonishing that even after 54 years, there has been no significant development in Rangpur. The northern region is the country's granary. Still, there has been no improvement in the lives of the farmers who produce the crops," quoted by the Daily Star.

He promised, "If Jamaat comes to power, effective measures will be taken to ensure that farmers receive fair prices for their produce." Shafiqur Rahman also stressed the importance of water projects, saying "If Jamaat comes to power, the first and most important task will be the implementation of the Teesta project. If the Teesta can be saved, the northern region will survive."