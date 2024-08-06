Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bangladesh unrest: 24 people burnt alive in hotel owned by Awami League leader, 2 Indians injured (WATCH)

    At least 24 people, including an Indonesian national, were burnt alive by a mob in Bangladesh at a hotel owned by a leader of the Awami League party.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 6, 2024, 4:23 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 6, 2024, 4:23 PM IST

    At least 24 people, including an Indonesian national, were burnt alive by a mob in Bangladesh at a hotel owned by a leader of the Awami League party, according to a PTI report quoting local journalists and hospital sources. The tragic incident occurred late Monday night, after Sheikh Hasina resigned as prime minister and fled the country.

    Also read: From job quota row to Sheikh Hasina's fall: Detailed timeline of Bangladesh student protests | In Graphics

    The victims, primarily guests, were trapped and burned alive when the mob set fire to Zabir International Hotel, owned by Shahin Chakkladar, the district Awami League general secretary, in Joshor district. Two Indian citizens were also seriously injured in the incident.

    “The dead included an Indonesian national,” a local journalist was quoted as saying in the report.

    Doctors at Joshor General Hospital confirmed that they counted 24 bodies, while surviving hotel staff feared more bodies might still be found in the debris, he added.

    Media reports suggested that an unidentified mob, opposed to the Awami League (AL) regime, set the ground floor of the hotel on fire, which quickly spread to the upper floors.

    Similar reports emerged from across the country, where angry mobs simultaneously vandalized the residences and business establishments of many Awami League leaders and activists, including the party's central office on Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital.

    Also read: 'Getting death threats': Bangladeshi Hindu woman's heart-wrenching video amid genocide claims surfaces | WATCH

    Bangladesh plunged into turmoil on Monday following the sudden resignation and secret departure of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India. The unexpected power vacuum prompted the army to step in.

    As news of Hasina's departure spread, violence erupted across Dhaka and other regions. Mobs took to the streets, vandalizing government property and even breaking into Hasina's official residence, looting the interiors.

