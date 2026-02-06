As Bangladesh nears its Feb 12 election, protests in Dhaka by Inqilab Manch demanding justice for Osman Hadi resulted in 23 injuries. The interim government denies using gunfire, stating police acted lawfully to disperse the crowds.

As Bangladesh prepares for its high-stakes general elections on February 12, 2026, the country is grappling with a surge in pre-poll violence, 23 people were injured in the capital city following protests by Inqilab Manch demanding justice for Osman Hadi on Friday.

Government Denies Use of Force

However, the Interim Government, led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, has officially denied that state security agencies used force. An official statement from the Interim Government said, "The government clearly states that no gunfire was used by law enforcement during this time", it further noted in the statement, "according to information received from the on-duty physicians at the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital, a total of 23 individuals, including Abdullah Al Jaber, Member Secretary of Inqilab Mancha, received medical treatment for injuries sustained during the incident. However, attending doctors have confirmed that none of them suffered bullet injuries."

"In the interest of maintaining public order and ensuring the security of the Honorable Chief Adviser, all forms of meetings, rallies, processions, public gatherings, and demonstrations remain prohibited in and around the State Guest House Jamuna. In this context, police dispersed the protesters in a fully lawful and regulated manner. The Dhaka Metropolitan Police has confirmed that no lethal weapons were used during the operation", the statement said.

It assured commitment to ensuring justice for the death of Osman Hadi and said that it is carefully reviewing the legal aspects of conducting an investigation under the auspices of the United Nations, and an official letter will be sent to the relevant UN body on Sunday, 8 February 2026. With the elections around the corner, the interim government urged maintenance of patience, restraint and responsibility.

"The government calls upon all citizens to exercise the highest level of responsibility and cooperation to ensure a festive, peaceful, and participatory election. The upcoming election is a historic milestone in the nation's democratic journey. This electoral opportunity, achieved through long struggle, sacrifice, and bloodshed, holds immense significance for the nation", it added.

Protests Escalate Ahead of Polls

The statement by the Interim Government comes after a major escalation of civil unrest on Friday afternoon, when thousands of Inquilab Morcha's protestors attempted to storm Jamuna, the official residence of the Chief Adviser, Dr Muhammad Yunus. The incident occurred just six days before Bangladesh's highly anticipated national elections, scheduled for February 12. The protestors were demanding justice in the Osman Hadi case, who was shot in the Paltan area of Dhaka on December 12, 2025. He was airlifted to the Singapore General Hospital on 15 December, where he died three days later. His death triggered a series of nationwide violent incidents, targeting media houses, political and cultural sites, and diplomatic missions.

Police Crackdown on Demonstrators

A video showed heavy police deployment on Friday in Dhaka city, with supporters of the Inqilab Morcha demanding justice for Hadi. Police were seen setting up barricades, using water cannons, tear gas, and sound grenades.

Today's crackdown may jeopardise next week's polling process as the unrest arrives at a critical juncture for the Yunus-led administration.

The "July Charter" Election

The February 12 polls will be the first since Sheikh Hasina's ouster in 2024. With the Awami League (Sheikh Hasina's party) barred from the election, the vacuum has sparked intense "turf wars" between former allies, the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami, who are now competing for dominance in the same constituencies.

Meanwhile, the International Crisis Group had highlighted uncertainty surrounding the polls, including concerns about the process's credibility and the risk of violence.

