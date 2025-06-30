A 21-year-old Hindu woman was raped by a local politician in Bangladesh’s Cumilla district. The assault was filmed and shared online, sparking nationwide outrage, protests by Dhaka University students, and arrests, including the main accused.

A horrific case of sexual violence has shocked Bangladesh. A 21-year-old Hindu woman was raped at her father’s home in Cumilla district on June 26, 2025, by a local political figure named Fazor Ali. The woman was attacked late at night when she was alone with her two children.

The crime came to light only after a video of the assault went viral on social media, causing outrage across the country.

Brutal details of the assault

According to the survivor and her brother, the accused broke open the door after she refused to answer his knock. He then stripped her naked, beat her and raped her inside her home in Muradnagar upazila.

All of this was reportedly over a loan of Rs 35,000 that Fazor Ali had given to the family. Her parents and brothers were not at home at the time of the attack.

A senior police officer told daily newspaper Prothom Alo, "Truly that woman is a victim of barbaric violence."

Video shared by bystanders sparked outrage

When locals arrived at the scene, some first attacked the woman, not knowing she had been raped. A neighbour filmed the scene, and this video was later shared online. Once the truth came out, locals turned their anger towards Fazor Ali and beat him up. However, he managed to escape the scene.

He was later found in a hospital in Cumilla, from where he fled, but was finally arrested in Dhaka’s Saydabad area at around 5 am on Sunday.

Five arrested, including the rapist and video recorders

Police have now arrested five people connected to the crime. Fazor Ali, 38, the main accused and four others, three of whom recorded and shared the video on social media are in police custody.

Police say Fazor Ali claimed to be a member of the opposition BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party), though he held no official position. Locals also alleged that he was involved in drugs and gambling operations in the area.

Case filed under Women and Children Act

On June 27, the survivor filed a written complaint at the Muradnagar police station. A case has been registered under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act.

Police say an investigation is ongoing and more arrests may follow.

Massive protests in Dhaka and beyond

After the video went viral, students from Dhaka University and members of the Hindu community took to the streets in large numbers. Protesters called for "direct action" and the harshest punishment for the rapist and his accomplices. A student protester said, "Silence is not an option. We want justice for our sister."

Rise in attacks against Hindu minority

Activists and citizens have noted a rise in targeted attacks against Hindus in Bangladesh, especially since the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. This incident has raised serious questions about minority safety and law enforcement in the country.

Many fear that such incidents may become more common if strong legal action is not taken swiftly.

Government under pressure to act

With the nation watching closely, the government and police are under pressure to act quickly and firmly. Rights groups and opposition leaders have also demanded transparent investigation and strict punishment for those involved.

The case has once again put a spotlight on violence against women, especially minority women, in Bangladesh