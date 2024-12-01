Bangladesh: Hindu journalist Munni Shah targeted by mob, arrested by police amid rising unrest (WATCH)

Prominent Hindu journalist and TV host Munni Shah was arrested by the police from Karwan Bazar in Dhaka city of Bangladesh on Saturday night, November 30.

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 1, 2024, 1:03 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 1, 2024, 1:03 PM IST

As communal tensions continue to escalate, prominent Hindu journalist and TV host Munni Shah was arrested by the police from Karwan Bazar in Dhaka city of Bangladesh on Saturday night, November 30. According to reports, Shah was surrounded by a mob after stepping out of a media office at Janata Tower. The mob heckled her, blocked her way and demanded her trial.

Soon after, the police were called in, and Shah was arrested, thereafter taken to the Tejgaon police station and then shifted to the office of Dhaka Metropolitan Detective Branch.

Also read: Chilling video of sword-wielding men threatening to behead ISKCON devotees in Bangladesh goes viral (WATCH)

She was, however later released on payment of a bond under Section 497 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). Munni Shah will now have to seek bail from a court and adhere to police summons.

Munni Shah is the Editor of the online news portal ‘Ek Takar Khabor’. She was targeted following the ouster of Sheikh Hasina as Bangladesh’s Prime Minister.

