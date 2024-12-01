Chilling video of sword-wielding men threatening to behead ISKCON devotees in Bangladesh goes viral (WATCH)

A chilling video purportedly capturing sword-wielding radicals openly threatening to behead devotees of ISKCON has now gone viral on social media.

Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 1, 2024, 11:26 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 1, 2024, 11:26 AM IST

Islamist groups in Bangladesh have escalated threats against Hindu minorities, specifically targeting followers or devotees of the ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness). A chilling video purportedly capturing sword-wielding radicals openly threatening to behead devotees of ISKCON has now gone viral on social media.

The video shows three men brandishing swords while delivering an ultimatum, "There will be no ISKCON activities in Narayanganj's Rupganj; otherwise, we will behead you outright."

Also read: 'Ban ISKCON or we will kill devotees': Islamist group's ultimatum to Muhammad Yunus (WATCH)

Communal tensions have been on the rise in Bangladesh, with anti-Hindu sentiments manifesting in protests, slogans, and violent threats. Islamist groups have reportedly taken to the streets, directing their anger not only at ISKCON but also at India and the Hindu population at large.

Recently, a group of Supreme Court lawyers sent a legal notice to Bangladesh government seeking a ban on ISKCON describing it as a "radical organisation." The notice, sent by Al Mamun Russell on behalf of 10 lawyers, also demanded prosecution of those responsible for Advocate Islam's murder, The Dhaka Tribune newspaper said quoting the notice. However, the high court refused to ban ISKCON's activities in Bangladesh.

ISKCON to hold global 'Prayer for Peace'

 

In light of escalating violence and attacks on Hindus and temples in Bangladesh, ISKCON has announced a worldwide prayer meeting on December 1, 2024. Devotees at ISKCON temples across the globe will gather to pray for the safety of Hindus and other religious minorities facing targeted violence in Bangladesh.

Also read: Bangladesh arrests Chinmoy Das' assistant, another ISKCON devotee without warrant amid row

