Voters in Dhaka praised the peaceful and orderly environment during Bangladesh's 13th Parliamentary elections. Early and enthusiastic turnout marked a significant day as the country votes on its future, with key issues being corruption and economy.

Voters Praise Peaceful and Orderly Process

Voters at a polling centre in Gulshan, Dhaka expressed optimism and satisfaction as ballots were cast in what many described as an orderly and peaceful environment. From the early hours of the morning, long queues signalled strong enthusiasm among residents and those from surrounding areas eager to participate in the democratic process. One first-time voter shared her excitement, saying: "This feeling is really amazing because this is the first time in my life that I have voted, and it's so easy and simple because the two ballots are not creating any issues. The ballot papers are very clear, the symbols are very clear, and the 'yes' and 'no' options are very clear. You can easily cast your vote. I think there will be no problem for any voter to cast a vote, and the inside arrangement is such that it is distributed into different rooms according to numbers."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"So, here inside the polling center, there will not be any delay. I think they have managed it quite well so far. So far, it looks like that, and if it continues until 4:30, we should hope for the best." "We saw that from 6:30 or 6:45, voters were in the queue, so maybe this is the first wave. Then normally there will be a gap after some time, and there will be a second and third wave. So it depends on the habits of people. But people are anxiously waiting to come and cast their votes. It's not only voters from Gulshan here; I think voters from surrounding areas are also in the queue. The response is really huge so far, so good."

Another voter voiced her political preference while noting the peaceful setting: "I feel that I am a supporter of BNP, so I wish that BNP will win; that is my opinion. I'm not exactly sure how many female voters are here, but as far as I know, this is a posh area, so maybe more people will join to vote after an hour." "But the presence of female voters is less than that of male voters. I can't see any barrier here; the situation is calm." "So anybody can attend this program, and maybe females have just started coming right now. But the atmosphere is quite good for women voters here. I feel good here at least. I am a female, so I can stay here." "I couldn't see anything, any violence or anything at all. The security arrangements are also good all over the Gulshan area in this constituency."

A third voter also praised the process, stating: "I think it was very good. The process was very smooth as well. So far, I'm quite happy. So let's see. I can be hopeful for sure."

A Turning Point in Bangladesh's Political History

The voting for Bangladesh's 13th Parliamentary elections marks a critical moment in the country's political history as it enters a new phase. Voters in Bangladesh turned out early on election day, forming long queues outside polling booths from as early as 6 am (local time), reflecting both anticipation and hope for a transparent electoral process. The steady turnout and orderly arrangements marked a significant day for voters eager to exercise their democratic rights.

The parliamentary elections come at a time of significant change, following the death of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia and the ongoing ban on her long-time rival, Sheikh Hasina's Awami League party. This election is seen as a turning point, as the country looks to move beyond the decades-long 'Battle of Begums' era.

Election Logistics and Demographics

The vote count will begin at 4 pm on February 12. The Election Commission will officially announce the results in the morning of February 13, once counting is complete.

With nearly 127 million eligible voters, the eighth most populous nation in the world heads to the polls. Nearly half the voters are between the ages of 18-37, as per Al Jazeera, of which 4.57 million are first-time voters.

There are 59 registered political parties in Bangladesh, excluding Awami League, whose registration was suspended by the Election Commission last year, nullifying its ability to field candidates in the fray. Of these, 51 parties are participating in this year's elections. In total, 1,981 candidates are contesting, including 249 independent ones.

Contesting Parties and Key Issues

The contesting parties are- Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Jamaat-e-Islami, National Citizen Party (NCP), Jatiya Party (JP-Quader), Jatiya Party (JP-Ershad), Left Democratic Alliance and Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party), as per Al Jazeera.

Corruption, inflation, employment and economic development are the main issues deciding the election. Besides the parliamentary election, the country is holding a referendum on the National Charter 2025 - a document drafted by the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus, setting the foundation for future governance, as per Al Jazeera. (ANI)