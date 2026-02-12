Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus praised the peaceful and orderly conclusion of Bangladesh's 13th Parliamentary Election, calling it an 'unprecedented journey toward a new Bangladesh' and lauding the enthusiastic participation of voters and parties.

Yunus Hails 'Unprecedented Journey Toward a New Bangladesh'

As voting for the 13th Parliamentary Election and Constitutional Referendum concluded across 299 constituencies in Bangladesh on Thursday, Chief Adviser of the country's interim government Muhammad Yunus congratulated the nation for the peaceful and orderly conclusion of polls and referendum, calling it "the beginning of an unprecedented journey toward a new Bangladesh."

In a statement released after voting ended, Yunus lauded voters for their enthusiastic participation, political parties for their responsible conduct, candidates for showing restraint, and all institutions involved for their professionalism. He said the collective effort demonstrated Bangladesh's strong commitment to democracy and the people's active role in shaping the country's future.

"I express special thanks to the Election Commission, law enforcement agencies, the armed forces, the administration, observer teams, media personnel, and all officials involved in conducting the polls. Their dedication and hard work ensured the successful completion of this large democratic exercise," Yunus said, as quoted in the statement.

Call for Post-Election Unity

He urged political parties and candidates to maintain democratic decorum, tolerance, and mutual respect even after the final results are announced. "Differences of opinion will remain, but we must stay united in the national interest," the statement added.

Describing the election as the most peaceful and festive in Bangladesh's history, Yunus said it marked a moment of national joy and celebration, signalling a new phase for democracy in the country and called upon all citizens to work together to strengthen democracy and build an accountable, inclusive, and just state. "Let us work together in this journey to strengthen democracy," he said, emphasising that the election reaffirmed that the people are the ultimate source of power in Bangladesh.

Voting Concludes, Counting Begins

Earlier, voting in Bangladesh for the 13th Parliamentary Election and referendum on the implementation of the July National Charter concluded across 299 constituencies, with election authorities initiating the counting process shortly after polling hours ended.

According to the Bangladesh Election Commission (EC), voting officially took place from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm (local time). However, officials clarified that individuals who had entered polling station premises before the close of voting were permitted to cast their ballots. According to EC's Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed, voter turnout across 36,031 polling stations stood at 47.91 per cent as of 2:00 pm (local time), the Daily Star reported. However, a total of 42,651 polling centres were set up for Thursday's national election.

Election Follows Ouster of Sheikh Hasina

The elections come at a critical time in the country's history, almost two years after the former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, was ousted following a student-led movement in July 2024. The 2024 July Uprising ended the Bangladesh Awami League's regime, which has now been barred from participating in the current election.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and the Islamic conservative party, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, which is leading an alliance with the National Citizen Party (NCP), formed following the student-led uprising, along with other parties on a seat-sharing basis, are the main competitors in the elections. A total of 2034 candidates are contesting the polls, with 51 parties participating, according to the Daily Star. (ANI)