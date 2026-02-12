A crude bomb blast at a polling station in Munshiganj, Bangladesh, briefly halted voting during the national election. Clashes between rival candidate supporters ensued, but no casualties were confirmed. Voting resumed after a brief suspension.

A crude bomb blast at a polling centre in Munshiganj on Thursday triggered a brief disruption in voting and heightened tensions as Bangladesh's 13th national parliamentary election continued across the country, reported Dhaka Tribune.

The explosion occurred at the Makhati Gurucharan High School polling station in Mollakandi Union of Sadar upazila, drawing rapid response from law enforcement but no confirmed reports of casualties. The incident took place around mid-morning, and according to Officer-in-Charge Md Mominul Islam of Munshiganj Sadar police station, the blast was followed by a "chase and counter-chase" involving supporters of rival candidates. "Supporters of BNP-backed candidate Kamruzzaman (Sheaf of Paddy symbol) and independent candidate Mohiuddin were involved," the OC said, adding that authorities were still working to identify those responsible.

Official Response and Eyewitness Accounts

Sadar upazila Nirbahi Officer Masudur Rahman characterized the episode as a "minor incident," noting that law enforcement personnel were quickly deployed and that voting had resumed. "Voting is continuing," he said, stressing that the disruption was brief.

Another eyewitness account reported multiple crude bombs detonating outside the centre earlier in the morning, between 10 and 12 explosions around 10:15 am (local time), which caused panic and led election officials to temporarily suspend voting for approximately 15 minutes. Presiding Officer Md Titumir said the blasts prompted fears among voters, but "it has now started again and people are casting their ballots."

Security forces then reinforced their presence around the site. The Bangladesh Army was also seen at the scene, where Captain Zobaed of the Munshiganj camp told journalists that while the individuals involved had not been identified, efforts were underway to track them down, reported Dhaka Tribune.

Broader Context of Election Day Violence

The blast in Munshiganj came amid broader reports of election-day violence in Bangladesh. Earlier, a crude bomb exploded at a polling centre in Gopalganj, injuring two Ansar members and a teenage girl, an incident that underscored the security challenges facing voters and officials.

Despite such disruptions, election authorities across the country have largely maintained that voting is proceeding, with turnout continuing at thousands of polling stations. The election is the first major test of democratic processes since the 2024 uprising that led to significant political shifts in Bangladesh. Officials have deployed large numbers of security personnel nationwide to try to prevent violence and ensure that citizens can cast their ballots safely.