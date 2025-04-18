Bangladesh and Pakistan held their first foreign secretary-level talks since 2010, focusing on resolving historical issues, including the 1971 Liberation War.

Bangladesh and Pakistan held their first foreign secretary-level talks since 2010 in Dhaka on Thursday, marking a significant step towards improving bilateral relations. Led by Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Md Jashim Uddin and his Pakistani counterpart Amna Baloch, the talks focused on unresolved historical issues, including Pakistan's role in the 1971 Liberation War.

Bangladesh urged Pakistan to issue a formal apology for the genocide committed by its armed forces during the war. This demand was part of a broader effort to address all outstanding historical issues and lay a "solid foundation" for bilateral relations.

"We seek Pakistan's cooperation in building a strong, welfare-oriented, and forward-looking relationship," Jashim Uddin emphasized. "We want to work together to achieve this goal."

In addition to the apology, Bangladesh raised several other longstanding issues, including:

1. Its fair share of undivided Pakistan's wealth, estimated at $4.3 billion.

2. The repatriation of stranded Pakistanis.

3. The resumption of direct flights between the two countries, which Jashim Uddin expressed optimism about.

While Amna Baloch did not publicly respond to these issues, she met separately with Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus to discuss matters of mutual interest.

The talks are seen as a precursor to Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar's visit to Bangladesh on April 27-28.