Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Thursday said that the extradition of 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Rana to India sends a strong signal to Pakistan.

"Pakistan may try very hard, but its reputation as the epicentre of global terrorism will not diminish," he said during an official press briefing in the national capital.

Further, he said that "the extradition of Rana serves as a reminder yet again to Pakistan that it needs to act, to bring to justice other perpetrators of the Mumbai attacks, whom it continues to shield."



Rana, a Pakistani-Canadian businessman, has been remanded to the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) by a Delhi court. In its ruling, the court noted that the material presented indicates the alleged conspiracy extends beyond Indian borders.

The court further observed that several cities, including the national capital, were reportedly scouted as potential targets, reinforcing the transnational nature of the case.

Emphasising the seriousness of the allegations, the court stated that the evidence presented poses a direct threat to national security. It also underscored the need to confront Rana with key witnesses, forensic material, and seized documents--especially those concerning reconnaissance visits allegedly conducted by him and his associates. The court said that thorough interrogation is necessary to fully understand the plot's scale and implications.

Taking into account the complexity of the investigation, the court authorised 18 days of police custody and mandated compliance with legal procedures, including medical examinations every 48 hours. In light of health concerns and sovereign assurances provided during the extradition proceedings, the court directed that Rana receive appropriate medical attention in line with prescribed guidelines.

Rana faces charges under various sections of the IPC and UAPA, including conspiracy to wage war (Section 120-B read with Section 121 IPC), conspiracy to commit a terrorist act (Section 120-B read with Section 16 UAPA), and murder (Section 302 IPC).

The court also clarified that under Section 43-D of the UAPA, the permissible period for police custody extends beyond the standard 15 days, given the terrorism-related charges involved.

