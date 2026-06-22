The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has condemned the Balochistan government's crackdown on protesting employees, including arrests and use of force. It also criticised the suspension of doctors and paramedics who demonstrated after an acid attack.

Balochistan [Pakistan], June 22 (ANI) The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has strongly criticised the Balochistan government over the arrest of protesting employees and disciplinary measures taken against doctors and paramedics, describing the actions as evidence of an increasingly authoritarian response to peaceful dissent, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

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Government Accused of 'Fascist' Tendencies

According to The Balochistan Post, the BYC stated that dozens of members of the Balochistan Grand Alliance were detained during a protest campaign, including central organiser Professor Abdul Qudoos Kakar and finance secretary Manzoor Baloch. The organisation alleged that government employees seeking constitutional and economic rights were met with baton charges, tear gas shelling, and arrests rather than dialogue.

The committee argued that raising concerns over inflation, unemployment, and worsening economic conditions should not be treated as a criminal act. It maintained that the use of force against workers, teachers, and public employees demonstrates the government's unwillingness to tolerate democratic protest.

The BYC further claimed that the crackdown exposed what it described as the administration's "fascist" tendencies, alleging that peaceful rights movements are being targeted through coercive measures.

Crackdown on Protesting Healthcare Workers

The committee also condemned punitive action against healthcare workers who protested following the acid attack on Dr Mahnoor Nasar at Civil Hospital Quetta. BYC representatives said that 28 doctors and 168 paramedics had been suspended, while the training programs of five postgraduate trainee doctors were reportedly terminated.

BYC stated that instead of ensuring justice for those speaking out after the attack, authorities chose to penalise medical professionals who participated in demonstrations. It described the measures as part of a broader strategy aimed at silencing organised and peaceful public opposition, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

Committee Demands Reversal of Actions

The BYC called for the immediate release of detained employees, the withdrawal of legal cases against protesters, the reinstatement of suspended doctors and paramedics, and the restoration of training opportunities for affected medical trainees, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)