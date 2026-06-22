Following Keir Starmer's resignation as UK Prime Minister, Andy Burnham has emerged as the frontrunner for the succession. Currently the Mayor of Greater Manchester, Burnham's left-leaning politics and a recent landslide election victory have positioned him as the leading candidate to take over the Labour Party.

As Keir Starmer announced his resignation as UK prime minister, Andy Burnham is the frontrunner for succession to the coveted post. Starmer became the sixth UK PM in the last decade to have resigned before their term ended. Days of suspense came to an end on Monday when Starmer announced his resignation. He expressed confidence in the party's future, declared that it was time for a new chapter in leadership, and promised to assist his successor wholeheartedly. He also promised to facilitate a seamless and orderly handover of power.

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As rumours about his future grew, Starmer attempted to defend his leadership and record during a news conference in Downing Street.

Who Is Andy Burnham?

Currently serving as Greater Manchester's mayor, Burnham is seen as Keir Starmer's main opponent in the Labour Party.

Burnham's status as Starmer's opponent stems in part from the 56-year-old's perceived political left-leaningness, which was a traditional Labour stance prior to Starmer's attempt to counter Reform UK's rising popularity by positioning himself as center-right—a move that appears to have backfired spectacularly.

Burnham is regarded as Starmer's main adversary, for a variety of reasons, including his apparent political leftward tilt. Given his staunch support for northern England, he has acquired the nickname "King of the North," a play on the iconic Jon Snow character from "Game of Thrones." Since 2017, he has won three mayoral elections with significant margins.

How Andy Burnham posed challenge to Starmer?

Burnham's landslide victory in a special election in Makerfield on Friday opened the way for him to challenge the Prime Minister. The result also allegedly prompted Starmer and his backers to explore if he might win a challenge against Burnham.

The magnitude of Burnham's win puts more pressure on Starmer as he comfortably defeated candidate Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party and also Restore Britain, with around 10,000 more votes than both of these parties combined.

This has firmed the belief of Labour Party MPs that Burnham is the right candidate to take on Farage in the 2029 general elections.