The Baloch Women Forum voiced serious concern over the enforced disappearance of two women from Kech district, stating it spreads "fear and distress." The women were reportedly detained during a late-night raid and their whereabouts are unknown.

BWF Sounds Alarm Over Disappearance of Two Women

The Baloch Women Forum (BWF) voiced serious concern over the alleged enforced disappearance of two women from Balochistan's Kech district, stating that the ongoing targeting of women was spreading "fear, uncertainty, and distress" throughout Baloch society, according to a report by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

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In its statement, the BWF said that Zubaida, the wife of Haji Badal, along with her daughter-in-law Zarnaz, the wife of Daulat, was reportedly detained during a late-night raid in the Tejaban area and taken to an undisclosed location, with their whereabouts still unknown. The forum added that the families had not been provided any official details regarding the women's safety, legal standing, or present location, as cited in the TBP report.

BWF further noted that this reported incident followed an earlier tragedy involving the same family. It stated that Daulat, son of Haji Badal, was killed on February 18, 2026, in what the forum described as an assault carried out by a state-supported "death squad." According to BWF, the subsequent disappearance of his mother and wife had "further deepened the suffering of the family," while also raising serious humanitarian and human rights concerns, TBP reported.

Call for Immediate Action

The forum stressed that enforced disappearances were unacceptable "under any circumstances" and called them a severe violation of basic human rights. It emphasised that the safety, dignity, and protection of women must be guaranteed, urging "all concerned institutions" to take "immediate, effective, and meaningful action" to stop such practices and prevent further suffering for affected families, according to the TBP report.

Lingering Fear and Mistrust in Balochistan

Enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in Balochistan continue to be a significant human rights concern. Families frequently spend years searching for missing relatives, while activists continue to accuse security forces of unlawful detentions and staged encounters. Despite ongoing protests and repeated reports by human rights organisations, accountability remains limited. These unresolved incidents continue to intensify fear, anger, and deep mistrust between the state and the Baloch community. (ANI)