    Australian PM Scott Morrison cooks khichdi to commemorate trade deal with India

    "To commemorate our new trade deal with India, the curries I decided to make for curry night tonight are all from my close friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Gujarat region, including his favourite Khichdi," Morrison said on Facebook and Instagram, uploading two photos.

    Australia, First Published Apr 10, 2022, 9:35 AM IST

    In honour of the new trade agreement with India, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morisson turned to social media on Saturday to share photographs of himself cooking khichdi, a rice and lentil meal that Morisson describes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "favourite food."

    Reacting to the same, the Indian government called it a 'heartwarming getsure'. Check out: 

    On April 2, India and Australia signed an Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (IndAus ECTA) that would allow duty-free access to 96% of India's exports to Australia, including shipments from vital industries such as engineering goods, gems and jewellery, textiles, clothing, and leather. The leaders welcomed the agreement as a "watershed moment" and "one of the world's largest economic gateways to open."

    According to official estimates, the treaty would increase bilateral trade in products and services to $45-50 billion over five years, up from roughly $27 billion, and create over one million employment in India.

    Morrison has already caught social media by storm with his culinary abilities. Morrison tweeted a photo of himself holding a plate full of "ScoMosas," a deep-fried snack he claims to have cooked from scratch, in May 2020.

