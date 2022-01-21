With 71%, PM Modi tops list of most popular world leaders

PM Modi is ranked first, followed by Mexico's Andrés Manuel López Obrador (66%), Italy's Mario Draghi (60%), and Japan's Fumio Kishida (48 per cent).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the highest approval rating among international leaders, with 71% approval. PM Modi is ranked first, followed by Mexico's Andrés Manuel López Obrador (66%), Italy's Mario Draghi (60%), and Japan's Fumio Kishida (48 per cent). US President Joe Biden is rated sixth on the list of the 13 world leaders, with a 43% approval rating. Biden is followed by Canadian President Justin Trudeau (43%), and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (41%).

US President Joe Biden's popularity rating has dropped to its lowest point during his reign, at 43%. Following an increase in COVID-19 fatalities and the hurried evacuation of US troops from Afghanistan, Biden's popularity began to fall in mid-August last year, owing to a surge in COVID-19 deaths and the hasty removal of US soldiers from Afghanistan.

With a 26% popularity rating, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, mired in the 'partygate' controversy, scored worst among the leaders polled.

Even in November 2021, Prime Minister Modi was ranked first on the world's most popular leaders list. Morning Consult Political Intelligence is now analyzing government leader approval ratings and nation trajectories in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

"The most recent approval ratings are based on information gathered between January 13 and January 19, 2022. The approval ratings for each nation are based on a seven-day moving average of adult residents, with sample sizes varying by country," according to the website of Morning Consult In May 2020, the same website awarded Prime Minister Modi the highest approval rating of 84%. In May 2021, it had dropped to 63%.

