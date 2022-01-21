  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    With 71%, PM Modi tops list of most popular world leaders

    PM Modi is ranked first, followed by Mexico's Andrés Manuel López Obrador (66%), Italy's Mario Draghi (60%), and Japan's Fumio Kishida (48 per cent).

    With 71 per cent PM Modi tops list of most popular world leaders Details inside gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 21, 2022, 11:47 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the highest approval rating among international leaders, with 71% approval. PM Modi is ranked first, followed by Mexico's Andrés Manuel López Obrador (66%), Italy's Mario Draghi (60%), and Japan's Fumio Kishida (48 per cent). US President Joe Biden is rated sixth on the list of the 13 world leaders, with a 43% approval rating. Biden is followed by Canadian President Justin Trudeau (43%), and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (41%).

    US President Joe Biden's popularity rating has dropped to its lowest point during his reign, at 43%. Following an increase in COVID-19 fatalities and the hurried evacuation of US troops from Afghanistan, Biden's popularity began to fall in mid-August last year, owing to a surge in COVID-19 deaths and the hasty removal of US soldiers from Afghanistan.

    With a 26% popularity rating, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, mired in the 'partygate' controversy, scored worst among the leaders polled.

    Even in November 2021, Prime Minister Modi was ranked first on the world's most popular leaders list. Morning Consult Political Intelligence is now analyzing government leader approval ratings and nation trajectories in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

    "The most recent approval ratings are based on information gathered between January 13 and January 19, 2022. The approval ratings for each nation are based on a seven-day moving average of adult residents, with sample sizes varying by country," according to the website of Morning Consult In May 2020, the same website awarded Prime Minister Modi the highest approval rating of 84%. In May 2021, it had dropped to 63%.

    Also Read | PM Modi incarnation of God like Lord Ram and Lord Krishna, ridding country of corruption: MP minister

    Last Updated Jan 21, 2022, 1:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi to unveil hologram statue of Netaji on January 23-dnm

    PM Modi to unveil hologram statue of Netaji on January 23

    UP Election 2022: Bulandshahr Congress worker weeps bitterly for failing to get ticket-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Bulandshahr Congress worker weeps bitterly for failing to get ticket

    Delhi CM Kejriwal sends proposal to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to end weekend curfew ease restrictions gcw

    Delhi CM Kejriwal sends proposal to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to end weekend curfew, ease restrictions

    Amar Jawan Jyoti row: Govt sources claim flame being merged; allege misinformation

    Amar Jawan Jyoti row: Govt sources claim flame being merged; allege misinformation

    India records 347254 new COVID cases recovery rate drops to 93 dot 50 per cent gcw

    India records 3,47,254 new COVID-19 cases, recovery rate drops to 93.50 per cent

    Recent Stories

    Nagarjuna talks about moments spent with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, also how Naga Chaitanya handled split with ex RCB

    Nagarjuna talks about moments spent with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, also how Naga Chaitanya handled split with ex

    UP Election 2022 Rahul Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi unveil youth manifesto major focus on employment gcw

    UP Election 2022: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi unveil youth manifesto; major focus on employment

    Harbhajan Singh tests COVID positive, to miss Legends League Cricket (LLC)-ayh

    Harbhajan Singh tests COVID positive, to miss Legends League Cricket

    carabao cup arsenal vs liverpool remember his name 10 must-know facts about Gabriel Martinelli who jurgen Klopp believes is outstanding

    'Remember his name': 10 must-know facts about Arsenal's Martinelli, who Klopp believes is 'outstanding'

    PM Modi to unveil hologram statue of Netaji on January 23-dnm

    PM Modi to unveil hologram statue of Netaji on January 23

    Recent Videos

    Amar Jawan Jyoti row: Veterans call 'merging' of flames 'true tribute to fallen heroes'

    Amar Jawan Jyoti row: Veterans call 'merging' of flames 'true tribute to fallen heroes'

    Video Icon
    explained why Indonesia will build whole new capital called Nusantara to replace sinking Jakarta

    Explained: Why Indonesia will build whole new capital called Nusantara to replace ‘sinking’ Jakarta

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Nirbhaya and Hathras victims' lawyer, SC advocate Seema Kushwaha joins BSP-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Nirbhaya and Hathras victims’ lawyer, SC advocate Seema Kushwaha joins BSP

    Video Icon
    Heard of the Palki ambulance service of north Bengal?

    Heard of the Palki ambulance service of north Bengal? (Watch Video)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: FC Goa needs to show more character on the pitch and get back to winning ways - Derrick Pereira on SC East Bengal loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: FC Goa needs to show more character on the pitch and get back to winning ways - Derrick Pereira

    Video Icon