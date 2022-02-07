  • Facebook
    Australia to reopen its borders to international tourists from February 21

    After nearly two years of hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, Australian borders for international tourists will reopen. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Sydney NSW, First Published Feb 7, 2022, 3:58 PM IST
    Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Monday that the country would reopen its borders to fully vaccinated tourists from February 21. After nearly two years of hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, Australian borders for international tourists will reopen.

    While talking with reporters, Morrison said that almost two years since we decided to close the borders to Australia, it will now reopen to all the remaining visa holders on February 21, 2022. He added there's one condition the person has to be double vaccinated to visit Australia. The states will continue to be able to set their own quarantine rules. 

    With the removal of border restrictions for fully vaccinated foreign tourists, Australia hopes to boost its tourism industry. The hospitality industry in Australia has suffered as a result of Covid-induced border restrictions and lockdowns, which have been repeatedly extended in response to the emergence of new variants of concern.

    According to Tourism Australia, the tourism industry generated over $84.9 billion in annual revenue before the pandemic. The tourism industry's annual revenue fell by 41% in the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic.

    Following the emergence of the highly contagious Delta variant, Australia and New Zealand were forced to halt trans-Tasman travel. The variant prompted authorities in Australia to cancel major events. The border restrictions remained in place as the Omicron variant spread worldwide. As hospitalizations and intensive care admissions continue to fall in most parts of the country, officials gradually loosen the restrictions.

     

    Last Updated Feb 7, 2022, 3:58 PM IST
