The Australian All-Party Parliamentary Group for Tibet met to devise action plans, with members sharing insights from a recent trip to Dharamshala. They reaffirmed their support for Tibetan rights and discussed the 'Year of Compassion' initiative.

The Australian All-Party Parliamentary Group for Tibet convened on February 5 to deliberate on and chart action plans related to Tibet, on the margins of the ongoing Autumn session of parliament, according to a report by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA). The meeting was chaired by Co-chair of the Australian All-Party Parliamentary Group for Tibet, Susan Templeman MP, and was attended by other members of the group, including Senator Dean Smith, Senator Barbara Pocock, Senator Deborah O'Neill, Dr Sophie Scamps MP, David Smith MP and Kate Chaney MP. Also present at the meeting were Representative Karma Singey and Chinese Liaison Officer Dawa Sangmo from the Tibet Information Office, along with Dr Zoe Bedford from the Australia Tibet Council, according to the CTA report.

Key Discussions and Priorities

During the discussion, Senator Barbara Pocock, who had recently travelled to Dharamshala, shared her experiences from meetings with the Tibetan leadership in exile and offered insights into the lives of Tibetan refugees living in exile, according to the CTA report. Representative Karma Singey briefly addressed the importance of the current year, which marks the "Year of Compassion", a global initiative announced by the Central Tibetan Administration to commemorate the 90th birthday of the Dalai Lama. He also informed the members of the Tibet Office's priorities for the year and expressed his appreciation for their sustained support, which has played a key role in keeping the Tibet issue high on the agenda and contributing to notable achievements in recent years.

Commitment to Tibetan Rights

The group reiterated its commitment to continued support and advocacy for the rights of the Tibetan people, whose language, culture and religion are facing an unprecedented threat of eradication in Tibet under Chinese rule, the CTA report noted.

Background of the Tibet Issue

The Tibet issue centres on the Tibetan people's struggle to safeguard their cultural, religious and political identity following China's control of Tibet since 1950. The Central Tibetan Administration continues to advocate for genuine autonomy, the protection of human rights, religious freedom and the right of Tibetans to peacefully determine their future.