A tragic accident in Sydney claimed the life of 33-year-old Indian-origin tech professional Samanvitha Dhareshwar and her unborn child after a speeding BMW rammed a car that was letting her family cross, leaving her husband and son devastated.

A heart-breaking road accident in Australia's Sydney has claimed the life of a 33-year-old Indian-origin woman who was just weeks away from welcoming her second child. The tragedy unfolded in front of her husband and young son, leaving the family and local community shattered.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Evening Walk Turns Tragic in Hornsby

The incident occurred around 8 pm last Friday in the Hornsby area of Sydney. Samanvitha Dhareshwar, who was eight months pregnant, had stepped out for a routine evening walk with her husband and three-year-old son.

Eyewitness accounts and the police report indicate that a Kia Carnival car had slowed down to allow the family to cross a footpath. At that moment, a speeding BMW rammed into the Kia from behind with such force that the Kia lurched forward and struck Dhareshwar.

Police said, “Dhareshwar suffered catastrophic injuries in the accident.” She was immediately rushed to Westmead Hospital, but tragically, doctors could not save her or her unborn child.

BMW Driven by 19-Year-Old Learner

Investigations revealed that the BMW was being driven by 19-year-old Aaron Papazoglu, a P-plater — a provisional licence holder. According to police, his vehicle was travelling at high speed when it slammed into the Kia.

The drivers of both vehicles escaped without injuries, but a young mother and her unborn child lost their lives in a matter of seconds — a reminder of how one reckless moment on the road can destroy a family forever.

Accused Driver Arrested, Faces Multiple Charges

Police later arrested the teenager at his Wahroonga residence. He now faces serious charges including:

Dangerous driving occasioning death

Negligent driving occasioning death

Causing the loss of a foetus

Authorities confirmed that the case will proceed under Zoe’s Law, enacted in New South Wales in 2022. The law provides additional punishment for offences that result in the death of an unborn child, with offenders facing up to three extra years in prison on top of the primary sentence.

The court, acknowledging the gravity of the crime, denied the accused bail.

Who Was Samanvitha Dhareshwar?

According to her LinkedIn profile, Dhareshwar was a skilled IT professional:

“A qualified IT systems analyst, specialising in business application administration and support.”

She worked as a Test Analyst for Alsco Uniforms and was leading a peaceful, settled family life — one that ended abruptly on a normal evening walk she had taken countless times before.

Police have not yet confirmed whether her husband or young son suffered physical injuries in the crash. However, the emotional toll on the family is beyond measure. For her partner and child, life changed permanently in a single moment.