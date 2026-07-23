At the 21st East Asia Summit, EAM S Jaishankar condemned attacks on seafarers and shipping, calling for adherence to maritime law. He backed a Code of Conduct for the South China Sea and reaffirmed India's support for a two-state solution.

Zero Tolerance for Attacks on Seafarers

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has firmly stated that targeted violence against seafarers, commercial shipping, or vital infrastructure cannot be tolerated under any circumstances, calling for strict adherence to international maritime safety during the 21st East Asia Summit (EAS) in Manila.

Advocating diplomatic engagement and constructive dialogue to resolve the ongoing crisis in West Asia and the Gulf region, Jaishankar reaffirmed New Delhi's stance on maintaining safe and unhindered navigation across international sea lanes and upholding established global legal frameworks, emphasising, "Under no circumstances can attacks on seafarers, civilian shipping or infrastructure be countenanced."

India's Stance on Regional Stability and Indo-Pacific

During his address, the External Affairs Minister underscored India's commitment to ASEAN centrality, stability across the region, and the realisation of an open, free, and prosperous Indo-Pacific. He observed that the international order remains volatile and uncertain, defined by the coexistence of mutual dependence and shared interests alongside strategic competitiveness and rivalries.

Jaishankar on Volatile Global Order

Taking to X following the summit, the External Affairs Minister highlighted the severe economic pressures faced globally due to ongoing geopolitical disruptions. Participated in the 21st East Asia Summit (EAS) in Manila today,making the points below in my statement: ✅ The global order is uncertain and volatile where interdependence and common interests co-exist with competitiveness and rivalries. ✅ There are structural changes being… pic.twitter.com/QZ1wovs8QP — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 23, 2026

"The world economy is today reeling under the impact of multiple conflicts; energy, food and health security cannot be taken for granted, especially by the Global South," Jaishankar posted on X. "There are structural changes being created by new capabilities, exposure and relationships; politics and security increasingly override economics and efficiency while the propensity to take risks and push the envelope is growing," he added.

Maritime Security in the South China Sea

Addressing maritime security in the South China Sea, Jaishankar reiterated India's firm backing for the early finalisation of a substantive, effective, and legally binding Code of Conduct (CoC) that complies fully with the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) without compromising the legitimate rights of non-signatory stakeholders.

Addressing Regional Crises

Touching upon regional crises, he affirmed New Delhi's endorsement of a peaceful resolution to the situation in Myanmar, confirming that India continues to support ASEAN-led initiatives. Jaishankar also urged member nations to execute decisive and coordinated international action against transnational cyber scam networks, which have ensnared a substantial number of Indian citizens in recent times.

Humanitarian Efforts and Two-State Solution

Highlighting humanitarian assistance, Jaishankar noted India's substantial efforts in providing relief and rehabilitation assistance globally, highlighting its standing as a prominent emerging donor to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), while reiterating New Delhi's firm belief that a two-state framework remains the sole pathway to achieving enduring peace in the region.

"India has made notable relief and rehabilitation contributions and is a top emerging donor of UNRWA. We believe that a two-state solution can lead to a lasting and durable peace," he shared in a statement on X.

Future Diplomatic Engagements

Outlining future diplomatic engagements, Jaishankar announced that India is preparing to host the 7th EAS Conference on Maritime Security Cooperation in Kochi, alongside organising the EAS Maritime Heritage Festival at the historic ancient port site of Lothal. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)