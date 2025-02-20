On CCTV, woman drags terrified 8-yr-old boy out of lift, assaults him after he objects to dog's entry (WATCH)

A woman has been arrested for allegedly assaulting an eight-year-old boy who requested her not to bring her pet dog into the lift of a residential building in Gaur City, Greater Noida West, Uttar Pradesh.

The incident occurred around 5pm on Wednesday at 12th Avenue in Gaur City 2 when the woman, accompanied by her pet dog, entered a lift where a boy, fearful of the animal, was already present.

The CCTV camera footage within the lift purportedly showed that the minor was afraid and asked the woman with folded hands if she could not bring her pet dog into the lift, but instead the woman asked the boy to leave the lift and pressed the button to the floor she wished to go to.

The woman was then seen shoving the boy and dragging him out of the lift.

The video of the incident quickly drew attention on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and was shared widely, after which a case was registered against the woman.

