A car hit students outside a college in Greater Noida, leaving one student injured. The driver reportedly fled the spot after the incident. The video triggered angry reactions on social media, with users demanding strict action. Greater Noida Police said an FIR has been registered and teams formed to identify those involved and proceed legally.

A car rammed into students outside GNIOT College in Knowledge Park, Greater Noida, leaving one student injured and triggering angry reactions online. A video of the incident has been widely shared on social media. According to posts accompanying the footage, the car hit students gathered outside the college before the driver reportedly fled the scene.

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Car allegedly hits students

The incident has raised concerns over road safety and reckless driving around an area frequented by students. While details of the circumstances leading to the collision remain limited, social media users have called for the driver to be identified and strict legal action to be taken.

The identity of the injured student and the extent of their injuries have not been established from the information available in the viral posts.

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Several users tagged the Uttar Pradesh Police, Noida Police and senior officials, demanding action against the person allegedly driving the car. Some described the incident as a serious road-safety concern and said accountability should be fixed.

Police confirm FIR

The DCP Greater Noida's X account responded to one of the social media posts about the incident. Police said an FIR had been registered at Nal Kishore Park police station under relevant sections. Police teams have also been constituted, while further legal proceedings are underway.

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As an official investigation is in progress, further details about the driver, the vehicle and the exact circumstances of the incident are expected to emerge soon.

Social media users demand action

The video prompted a strong reaction online, with several users urging the authorities to take immediate action against the driver.

Some posts also made broader claims about incidents involving students and vehicles in Greater Noida, although these claims were not independently established in the information available about this particular incident.

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One user described the footage as raising questions about the value placed on human life and called for visible accountability. Others directly tagged police officials and asked them to identify the vehicle owner.