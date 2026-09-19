A girl died after falling down a staircase at a Telangana school. She suffered a head injury and died during treatment next day. CCTV footage shows her losing balance while using the stairs. Police are examining the footage and checking whether any medical condition contributed. Her family and school gave different accounts of the response.

A nine-year-old Class 4 student died after falling from a staircase at a school in Shadnagar, Telangana's Ranga Reddy district, at school. The incident took place on Thursday, while Varnika, died during treatment on Friday. According to police, Varnika was coming down the stairs when she apparently lost her balance and fell. She suffered a head injury and became unconscious. School staff rushed her to a nearby hospital. Despite treatment, the nine-year-old died from her injuries the next day.

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The fall was captured on the school’s CCTV camera system. The footage shows Varnika walking down the staircase before suddenly falling. Other students are seen trying to help her, while one appears to call a teacher. A teacher then checks on the girl and checks for injuries.

Police examine CCTV footage

Police are examining the CCTV footage to establish how the fall happened and what followed. Circle Inspector K Seetharam said the footage reportedly shows the girl losing her balance while using the stairs.

He also said no complaint had been lodged with police as of Friday night. Police are also checking whether Varnika had any pre-existing medical condition.

Family, school give different accounts

Varnika’s family alleged that the school management did not communicate properly after the accident. They claimed they were not informed promptly and were not given complete information, which they said delayed taking the child to hospital.

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The school denied this. It said staff were waiting for Varnika’s father to arrive and that, when the child suddenly began vomiting, they immediately arranged a vehicle and took her to a nearby hospital, reported NDTV.

Police are continuing to examine the CCTV footage and other circumstances surrounding her death.