Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Over 30 killed in Thailand day-care shooting; gunman then kills family, self: All you need to know

    In Thailand, the rate of gun ownership is high compared with some other countries in the region but official figures do not include huge numbers of illegal weapons, many of which have been brought in across porous borders over the years from strife-torn neighbours.

    At least 28 dead in gun-knife attack at pre-school daycare centre in Thailand: Report AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 6, 2022, 1:38 PM IST

    As many as thirty-four people were killed in Thailand on Thursday in a mass shooting at a day-care centre by a former policeman who killed his wife and child before shooting himself dead.

    According to a local police officer, the victims of a mass shooting at a daycare centre in Thailand included children as young as 2 years old.

    Also read: Andhra doctor seeks Modi govt's help to rescue pet panther and jaguar from Ukraine

    There were 22 children among the victims of the suspected gunman. About 30 children were at the centre when the gunman came in around lunchtime, district official Jidapa Boonsom told reporters.

    Chakkraphat Wichitvaidya, superintendent of Na Klang police station, also told Thai Rath TV that the gunman had been discharged from the police force last year.

    The man first shot four or five staff, including a teacher who was eight months pregnant, Jidapa said.

    "At first people thought it was fireworks," she added.

    Also read: South Korea fires ballistic missile to warn North, ends up spooking its own people

    Videos posted on social media showed sheets covering what appeared to be the bodies of children lying in pools of blood at the centre in the town of Uthai Sawan in the northeastern province of Nong Bua Lamphu.

    Also read: 'Have to show up, be my best': Melinda Gates on working with Bill Gates after divorce

    Earlier, police said a manhunt was underway for the shooter, and a government spokesman said the prime minister had alerted all agencies to catch the culprit.

    The prime minister had alerted all agencies to take action and apprehend the culprit, a government spokesperson said.

    Also read: 20-year-old Indian-American student killed in US, roommate held

    In Thailand, the rate of gun ownership is high compared with some other countries in the region but official figures do not include huge numbers of illegal weapons, many of which have been brought in across porous borders over the years from strife-torn neighbours.

    Mass shootings are rare but in 2020, a soldier angry over a property deal gone sour killed at least 29 people and wounded 57 in a rampage that spanned four locations.

    Last Updated Oct 6, 2022, 3:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Have to show up be my best Melinda Gates on working with Bill Gates after divorce gcw

    'Have to show up, be my best': Melinda Gates on working with Bill Gates after divorce

    20 year old Indian American student killed in United States roommate held gcw

    20-year-old Indian-American student killed in US, roommate held

    California Sikh family kidnap case: All 4 found dead in Orchard, cops say AJR

    California Sikh family kidnap case: All 4 found dead in Orchard, cops say

    Indian govt probes WHO s complaint about India made cough syrups gcw

    Indian govt probes WHO's complaint about India-made cough syrups

    Fact checkers Mohammed Zubair Pratik Sinha on TIME s list of Nobel Peace Prize favourites gcw

    Fact-checkers Mohammed Zubair, Pratik Sinha on TIME's list of Nobel Peace Prize favourites

    Recent Stories

    football europa league Omonia vs Manchester United: Will 'cheerful' Cristiano Ronaldo get another start snt

    Omonia vs Man United: Will 'cheerful' Ronaldo get another Europa League start?

    Cardiac Arrest: What to do and how to prevent sudden cardiac arrest (SCA)? RBA

    Cardiac Arrest: What to do and how to prevent sudden cardiac arrest (SCA)?

    football uefa champions league UCL 2022-23: Reece James can become a Chelsea legend, believes Graham Potter-ayh

    UCL 2022-23: Reece James can become a Chelsea legend, believes Graham Potter

    Exclusive Bahu Humari Rajni Kant actor Ridhima Pandit to enter as wild card entry drb

    Bigg Boss 16 Exclusive: 'Bahu Humari Rajni Kant' actor Ridhima Pandit to enter as wild card entry

    Twitter update Users can now tweet using combination of images videos GIFs gcw

    Twitter update: Users can now tweet using combination of images, videos, GIFs

    Recent Videos

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow/1st ODI: Essential series for standby ICC T20 World Cup players - Shikhar Dhawan-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow ODI: 'Essential series for standby T20 World Cup players' - Dhawan

    Video Icon
    Cold and cough syrups made by Haryana-based firm linked to death of 66 kids in Gambia

    Cold and cough syrups made by Haryana-based firm linked to death of 66 kids in Gambia

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Videos shot moments before avalanche struck Draupadi ka Danda-II

    Exclusive: Videos shot moments before avalanche struck Draupadi ka Danda-II

    Video Icon
    Alia Bhatt glows in yellow for her baby shower Neetu Kapoor Karishma Kapoor Shaheen Bhatt in attendance drb

    Alia Bhatt glows in yellow for her baby shower; Neetu Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt in attendance

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, 3rd T20I: In terms of Jasprit Bumrah replacement for ICC T20 World Cup, we are looking at options - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Indore T20I: 'In terms of Bumrah's replacement, we are looking at options' - Dravid

    Video Icon