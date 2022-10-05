Andhra doctor seeks Modi govt's help to rescue pet panther and jaguar from Ukraine

The doctor was forced to leave his pets behind with a local farmer when he left Luhansk in eastern Ukraine, a hotbed of the conflict in the region, in search of alternate sources of income. He has appealed to the Indian government to help rescue his pet jaguar and panther left behind when he was forced out of the war zone.

Dr. Gidikumar Patil, often known as Jaguar Kumar because of his odd pets, claims his first concern is to save the lives of his "dear cats" Yasha, a male rare "lep-jag" hybrid of a leopard and a jaguar, and Sabrina, a female black panther. When the 42-year-old departed Luhansk in eastern Ukraine, a hotbed of war in the region, in search of new means of money, he was compelled to leave them behind with a local farmer.

With the Indian embassy in Kyiv unable to assist, he stated that his message to the government of India would be to assist him in resolving his "conundrum."

"My humble appeal is to instantly evaluate and quickly act to solve this riddle with the best possible solution, bearing in mind the actual current position of the kitties and an emphasis on their immediate protection," Patil said from his sanctuary in Warsaw, Poland, to PTI.

"My feelings about remaining away from my cats are too deep; at times despair, regretful reminiscences of those happy experiences, and general apprehensions for their well-being and fate," he explained. As a Ukrainian citizen, Patil had been working in a now bombed hospital at Svavtove in Severodonetsk when the Russia-Ukraine conflict broke out earlier this year.

He had acquired his two unusual pets from a zoo in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv around two years ago and has been devoted to them ever since.

Patil has been broadcasting updates of his life with the huge cats as pets for the last several months on his YouTube channel, which has over 62,000 subscribers, and says his goal project is to acquire enough cash for a breeding scheme to help safeguard the endangered species.

Patil says he is ready to any solution that any friendly country is prepared to provide for the protection of his dogs, whether it is closer to their current home in neighbouring western Ukraine or anywhere in Europe or India. Patil comes from Tanuku in Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari district.

(With PTI inputs)