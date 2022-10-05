Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    South Korea fires ballistic missile to warn North, ends up spooking its own people

    The South Korean missile failed soon after its launch but did not cause any casualties. The missile firing drills were a response to North Korea's fifth missile launch in 10 days. 

    South Korea fires ballistic missile to warn North, ends up spooking its own people
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Oct 5, 2022, 1:25 PM IST

    South Korea and the United States on Tuesday decided to launch missiles into the sea of Japan in response to North Korea carrying out an intermediate-range missile test over northern Japan a day earlier. While the attempt was to send a strong signal to Pyongyang and its ruler Kim Jong-un, the effort ended in embarrassment as one of the missiles it launched during the drill malfunctioned and crashed to the ground.

    Also Read: CIA is investing in a project to bring the woolly mammoth back from extinction

    The missile crash near the South Korean coastal city of Gangneung sparked a false alarm among South Koreans who thought the North had attacked. 

    The South Korean military eventually acknowledged the accident as Internet users posted and shared videos showing a massive fire around the Gangneung air force base. It further said that an investigation had been launched to ascertain what had caused the 'abnormal flight'.

    The United States drills saw two Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) short-range ballistic missiles fired into the Sea of Japan. The South Koreans fired two ATACMS and one Hyunmoo ballistic missile, which failed. According to officials, the drills aimed to show their readiness and capability to neutralise threats at the point of origin.

    The South Korean missile failed soon after its launch but did not cause any casualties. The South Korean and US fighter aircraft had executed a bombing drill in the Yellow Sea earlier in the day.

    The drills were a response to North Korea's fifth missile launch in 10 days. Pyongyang's missile tests are seen as warnings for South Korea, Japan and the United States, all three of which have been working together to counter Kim Jong-un. On Monday, the North launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile covering a range of 4,600 km, effectively putting the US military bases in Guam in striking distance.

    Also Read: UAE new visa rules 2022: How new rules could benefit jobseekers and tourists

    Last Updated Oct 5, 2022, 1:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Andhra doctor seeks Modi govt s help to rescue pet panther and jaguar from Ukraine gcw

    Andhra doctor seeks Modi govt's help to rescue pet panther and jaguar from Ukraine

    California Sikh family kidnap case: Person of interest in custody, 4 victims still missing AJR

    California Sikh family kidnap case: Person of interest in custody, 4 victims still missing

    Why Ukraine diplomat told Elon Musk to f off gcw

    Why Ukraine diplomat told Elon Musk to ‘f*** off’

    8-month-old baby among 4 Indian-origin people kidnapped in California AJR

    8-month-old baby among 4 Indian-origin people kidnapped in California

    UAE new visa rules 2022: How new rules could benefit jobseekers and tourists AJR

    UAE new visa rules 2022: How new rules could benefit jobseekers and tourists

    Recent Stories

    Army Cheetah helicopter crashes near Tawang; pilot dead

    Army Cheetah helicopter crashes near Tawang; pilot dead

    Armed forces are real pride of India: Rajnath Singh hails soldiers' valour; performs 'Shastra Puja' in Auli - adt

    'Armed forces are real pride of India': Rajnath Singh hails soldiers' valour; performs 'Shastra Puja' in Auli

    Andhra doctor seeks Modi govt s help to rescue pet panther and jaguar from Ukraine gcw

    Andhra doctor seeks Modi govt's help to rescue pet panther and jaguar from Ukraine

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2026: Shooting is back, wrestling and archery disqualified-ayh

    CWG 2026: Shooting is back, wrestling and archery disqualified

    PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti says she is under house arrest; Srinagar Police deny claims AJR

    PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti says she is under house arrest; Srinagar Police deny claims

    Recent Videos

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, 3rd T20I: In terms of Jasprit Bumrah replacement for ICC T20 World Cup, we are looking at options - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Indore T20I: 'In terms of Bumrah's replacement, we are looking at options' - Dravid

    Video Icon
    On CCTV: Horrific crash on Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link

    On CCTV: Horrific crash on Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link

    Video Icon
    TRS leader seen distributing liquor bottles and chicken day before KCR rebrands party as national outfit

    TRS leader seen distributing liquor bottles and chicken day before KCR rebrands party as national outfit

    Video Icon
    Durga Puja 2022: BARSHA celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'; with biggest Durga Idol of Bengaluru RBA

    Durga Puja 2022: BARSHA celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'; with biggest Durga Idol of Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    We have been able to signal our intent and state of readiness along LAC: IAF chief

    We have been able to signal our intent and state of readiness along LAC: IAF chief

    Video Icon